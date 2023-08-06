Stockbridge Sinfonia's summer concert series features Lanesborough composer Alice Spatz's 'Berkshire Triptych'

PITTSFIELD — On a recent Thursday evening in a Berkshire County Arc facility being used as a rehearsal room, a young string player asked if a note should be played with vibrato, straight tone or a slight shimmer.
“Well, what do you guys think?” answered Music Director Tracy Wilson, standing before her musicians in the Stockbridge Sinfonia, the Berkshires’ only community orchestra.
The players in the upper string section, many of whom were high school students who had come to the practice after their...