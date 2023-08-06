<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'A SALUTE TO WOMEN COMPOSERS'

Stockbridge Sinfonia's summer concert series features Lanesborough composer Alice Spatz's 'Berkshire Triptych'

Musicians practice on a stage

In the Stockbridge Sinfonia, which was founded over 50 years ago, a 14-year-old flutist may play next to someone who’s been on the instrument for 70 years.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRACY WILSON

PITTSFIELD — On a recent Thursday evening in a Berkshire County Arc facility being used as a rehearsal room, a young string player asked if a note should be played with vibrato, straight tone or a slight shimmer. 

“Well, what do you guys think?” answered Music Director Tracy Wilson, standing before her musicians in the Stockbridge Sinfonia, the Berkshires’ only community orchestra.

The players in the upper string section, many of whom were high school students who had come to the practice after their...

Modal

Aaron Simon Gross can be reached at agross@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all