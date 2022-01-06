<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
FILMED IN THE BERKSHIRES

Berkshires film 'Stroke of Luck' releasing on Apple TV+, other streaming platforms

Feature-length comedy written, directed, produced and filmed in Berkshires

STROKEOFLUCK-3.jpg

Director of photography Andrew Percival, director/co-writer Christian Frelinghuysen and actor Kyle Derosiers (Nathan) talk between filming scenes of “Stroke of Luck” at Orleton Farm in October 2019. The coming-of-age comedy is being released on on-demand streaming platforms on Monday, Jan. 11.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

LENOX — A film written and produced entirely in the Berkshires is being released on major on-demand digital streaming services including Apple TV+/iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and VUDU through a North American distribution deal with distributor Gravitas Ventures. 

"Stroke of Luck," a coming-of-age comedy, filmed entirely in the Berkshires in late 2019, will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 11, with pre-release sales beginning Friday, Jan. 7 and continuing on Saturday and Sunday.

The film follows Nathan, a young man sent to live on his father's farm after he pulls a damaging prank at his high school in the city. Nathan finds more than he bargained for on the farm, including Sarah, a charming and independent farm hand. There's also a bizarre crime ring, a deranged pop star played by John Popper, lead singer of Blues Traveler, and a talking horse, Fritz, who only Nathan can hear. 

The 80-minute film was directed and co-written by first-time feature filmmaker Christian Frelinghuysen and shot primarily at Orleton Farm, in Stockbridge, which is owned by his aunt and uncle, Harvey and Mary Waller. The screenplay, co-written with Bella Gadsby, is based on an original story by Frelinghuysen and his cousin, Thomas Frelinghuysen, who appears in the movie as Chaz.

STROKEOFLUCK-4.jpg

Actor Sara Ball (Sarah) gets comfortable with her horse Ceasar before filming a riding scene for the feature film “Stroke of Luck” at Orleton Farm, Stockbridge, in October 2019. 

The film stars Kyle Desrosiers as Nathan and Sara Ball as Sarah. Cast members include Peter Fusting as Orwell Spunk, Patty Guggenheim as Natalia, Kiel Kennedy as Kostya, Patrick Lescarbeau as Kevin, Ken Cheesman as Bobby, Gerianne Genga as Kassandra, Noel Ramos as Officer Bennett and Allyn Burrows, artistic director of Shakespeare & Company, as Don.

"Producing a movie is never easy," said producer Mark Farrell in a statement, "and this pandemic-surviving struggle was no exception. Kudos to our amazing cast and crew that toughed out so many difficult extenuating circumstances without showing any of it on the screen."

Netflix travel show features Berkshires farm-to-table food scene, unique vacation rental

Farrell, a resident of Monterey and former head of comedy development for the Oxygen Network, helped develop "Curb Your Enthusiasm" as well as other specials for HBO, Comedy Central, MTV and Showtime, was introduced to Christian Frelinghuysen by Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative's Diana Pearlman.

Elizabeth Aspenlieder and Michael Burnett, of Shakespeare & Company also served as producers, helping with the hiring of local crew and working with a handful of local restaurants, hotels, and businesses and friends to help provide support to the film. Aspenlieder also served as the Berkshires casting director. 

Netflix series about 1990 Gardner Museum art heist features Berkshire Theatre Group sets, actors

The film features over 60 community members as background actors, as well as others, such as Cheeseman, Greg Boover, Julian Findlay and others from Shakespeare & Company, Aspenlieder said in an email, noting that John Toole, owner of Toole Insurance, plays the father of Thomas Frelinghuysen's character.

Other filming locations include Betty's Pizza Shack, Bagel and Brew and Housatonic Street in Lenox and Undermountain Farm, Stockbridge Bowl, Berkshire Glass and Grow and Plaza Package in Great Barrington.

More information: strokeofluckmovie.com

Jennifer Huberdeau can be reached at jhuberdeau@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6229. On Twitter: @BE_DigitalJen

Features Editor

Jennifer Huberdeau is The Eagle's features editor. Prior to The Eagle, she worked at The North Adams Transcript. She is a 2021 Rabkin Award Winner, 2020 New England First Amendment Institute Fellow and a 2010 BCBS Health Care Fellow.

