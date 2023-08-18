Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum celebrates Women's Equality Day with new exhibit featuring 128-year-old cast of Suffragist leaders shaking hands

ADAMS — In celebration of Women's Equality Day, the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum will open "Hand in Hand," an exhibit featuring a plaster cast of Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton shaking hands.
The cast was made in 1895 to commemorate Stanton's 80th birthday and represents their collaboration in the fight for women's rights.
The opening on Thursday, Aug. 24 will coincide with the celebration of Women's Equality Day on Saturday, Aug. 26, the anniversary of the 1920 certification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, by U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby.
“On this day, over a century later, we recognize the women who led the charge to glorious victory: Susan Brownell Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton,” Carol Crossed, Birthplace Museum president said in a news release. “Their mutual leadership, their dependence on one another, and the value they placed on collaboration are portrayed in this clasped rendering of their affection for one another in their struggle to win for women the right to vote.”
Anthony and Stanton made just four casts and gifted them to significant Anthony and Stanton family members and friends. This plaster cast, on permanent loan from Anthony family descendent Nora Sabo, first arrived at the museum in 2016. It was sent to the Williamstown + Atlanta Art Conservation Center for restoration and conservation.
The exhibit also features Anthony’s personal bank book and a letter penned by Anthony to her nephew Luther ‘Bert’ Anthony. In it, "Susan advises her nephew in his career and offers sound, critical advice in an honest but affectionate tone, showing she was a loving and supportive aunt," the news release states.
Sabo, who donated items in the exhibit, is the daughter of Charlotte Anthony Sabo and granddaughter of Susan B. Anthony’s favorite nephew, Bert Anthony. Charlotte Anthony Sabo, known professionally as Charlotte Anthony, traveled the country performing with legendary singers of the era including Leadbelly, Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger. She died in 2015 at the age of 97.
The "Hand in Hand" exhibit will be open to the public through the fall season.
The Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum, located at 67 East Road, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. For more information and ticket prices, call 413-743-7121 or visit susanbanthonybirthplace.com