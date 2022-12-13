Suzanne Vega is best known for her hit single 'Tom's Diner.' Hear her newest album live at the Academy of Music

Despite growing up in New York City, singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega has a strong connection to Western Massachusetts.
Over the years, she's played at Mass MoCA, at Barrington Stage Company, as part of the Berkshire Women's Muse Festival in Pittsfield and headlined the Arcadia Folk Festival in Easthampton. Northampton's Iron Horse Music Hall was a regular venue for Vega in her early years. She returns to The Paradise City on Saturday, Dec. 17, this time to play at the Academy of Music.
In fact, she may just have the Bay State to thank for launching her career; a 1985 performance in Harvard Square is cited as a key moment in her 40 years as a touring musician. In 1987, two years after that Harvard Square moment, she turned radio listeners on their collective ears by releasing "Luka," a gentle and melodic song about a young boy enduring abuse at home. "Luka" appeared on her second studio album, "Solitude Standing" — her most commercially successful and most critically-acclaimed album — which also contained her most famous song, "Tom’s Diner."
"Tom's Diner," originally released as an a capella song, climbed to the top of the international charts after it was remixed in 1990 by European club group DNA. Both versions feature Vega's narration of the comings and goings at a classic NYC diner, Tom's Restaurant, at the corner of Broadway and West 112th Street in New York City. After appearing as Monk’s Cafe in the TV's 'Seinfeld," it's now as iconic as Vega’s song. "Tom’s Diner" has captivated musicians as well; the song has been sampled more than 100 times by other performers including Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, and 2Pac.
Vega’s on tour now to promote her latest album, "An Evening of New York Songs and Stories," released via the recording company she began after being dropped from major labels. This is her ninth studio album.
“I recorded these songs at the Café Carlyle in New York City,” Vega says of the album. “It’s a small, exclusive club that has hosted legends from Eartha Kitt to Judy Collins, and is also known to be the place where Jackie Kennedy met Audrey Hepburn. I love it for its bohemian old-world glamour. I included songs that were inspired by New York City or for which New York provided the backdrop, including ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ by my late, great friend, Lou Reed— a song I rarely heard him sing himself.”
Vega’s career is full of nuance and, well, more odd bits of cultural trivia. In addition to the coincidental Seinfeld connection, she’s been dubbed the “Mother of the MP3” by the technology’s creator, who used her original a cappella recording of Tom’s Diner to refine its compression algorithm. Nineties alt-rock band Soul Coughing named their 1994 album "Ruby Vroom" after Vega’s daughter, Ruby Froom. Froom is also a musician with one EP titled "Snow." Her daughter also ties Vega to the Berkshires — Froom is a graduate of Williams College where she studied biology, neuroscience and music. She’s now a Ph.D. candidate studying infectious disease at Rockefeller University.
Vega’s career isn’t limited to music, however. She has also published a book of her writing and recently appeared in the off-Broadway production of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice.
Vega is involved with several philanthropic and social justice endeavors. Saturday’s concert at The Academy is part of One Roof Concerts for the Homeless. One Roof produces concerts and festivals to raise funds for permanent housing solutions. The Pioneer Valley-based Cloudbelly — made up of the duo Corey Laitman, of Turners Falls, and Anand Nayak, of Northampton — will open for Vega.
IF YOU GO
What: One Roof Concerts for the Homeless presents Suzanne Vega
Where: Academy of Music, 274 Main St., Northampton
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $38.50 to $48.40, before fees
Information: 413-584-9032 ext. 105; aomtheatre.com