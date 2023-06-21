What does it take to get Tanglewood ready for the season?

LENOX — Not long after Lenox native Bobby Lahart was appointed director of Tanglewood facilities 13 years ago, he described how “each June, after a long hibernation, the Boston Symphony makes its annual migration and the campus comes back to life."

With the “curtain” about to go up on the summer season, beginning with a robust lineup of Popular Artists Series bookings, Amy Aldrich, the year-round director of patron engagement, and Lahart described what he termed as “the collaborative, behind-the scenes orchestrated symphony of activity” to enhance the concert-going experience.

This year, landscape enhancements and expanded security measures for public safety are among the highlights on the 524-acre, 100-building campus staffed by 275 people hired for the season.

“Tanglewood has been been impacted by climate change,” Lahart emphasized, dating back to the extreme windstorm that downed 300 trees in December 2006. Landscape management and maintenance have been modified.

“We’re mindful of how plant communities interact and we treat them holistically,” he said. A protective zone has been created around the most sensitive areas of the prized tree canopy on the Lawn to shield them from the turf. The variety and diversity of species are being increased to make plantings more resilient, Lahart observed.

With around 100 ticketed events through the summer in the 5,100-seat Koussevitzky Music Shed, Ozawa Hall and the Linde Center for Music and Learning, which opened in June 2019, sheltering patrons and staff from storms remains a top priority.

Tanglewood’s Severe Weather Action Program is supported by NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano, who is on duty for every ticketed event, Lahart explained.

Caiano, also the meteorologist for WAMC Northeast Public Radio, took on the Tanglewood role in 2012, using a high-tech lightning detection system. “Paul is extraordinarily resourceful, responsible, practical and skilled,” Lahart commented.

As many as 13,000 concertgoers on the Lawn can be protected in a dozen designated storm shelters, including the Shed and Ozawa Hall. In case of a power disruption, there are a dozen standby generators.

For public safety at large gatherings, security measures are enhanced significantly for this season, as in recent years, with adjustments from event to event. “It’s a dynamic process,” said Lahart. All people and possessions are subject to search as a condition of entry, with a variety of screening measures, he pointed out.

State Police are involved more visibly, monitoring queue lines, backed by multiple layers of discreet measures not discussed publicly.

“The goal is to ensure that the public is safe while maintaining the relaxed informality of the Tanglewood experience,” Lahart stressed. People will notice a more robust uniform presence, including specially trained officers.

“Audiences should be reassured that security is paramount here, and we go to great lengths to ensure their safety so they can enjoy themselves while they are here,” said Lahart.

Among this season’s new or restored attractions cited by Aldrich:

• This week, at the first two Popular Artists shows, the BSO will test audience interest in a bar at the rear of Shed, so concertgoers can imbibe wine and beer at their seats. The staff will gauge reaction to the idea before deciding to make beverage service available in the future, though not at BSO or Boston Pops concerts.

• The Tappan House reopens as a visitors center with archival exhibits housing Tanglewood memorabilia. The Gilded Age “cottage” overlooking Stockbridge Bowl was built for Caroline Sturgis Tappan in 1865. It became part of the 210-acre Tappan family estate gifted to the BSO in 1936 by Mrs. Rosamund Dixey Brooks and Miss Mary Aspinwall Tappan. “It is beloved by our patrons, we like to refer to it as the Tanglewood museum,” Aldrich commented, but it was closed during the pandemic. The historic house was rehabilitated in the early 2000s through the generosity of John Williams, said Lahart.

• The Lions Gate Shack is reopening as a food and beverage pavilion to serve the many concertgoers who enter Tanglewood from Hawthorne Road, said John Stanton, the director of venue and event services.

• The Linde Center, which presents small-ensemble performances and also hosts weddings in the shoulder seasons, is back to full programming this summer.

• Seranak, the 19-room Lenox Mountain Road estate on 170 acres built in 1912, is closed this summer as part of a structural evaluation, Lahart said, to determine its future best use. Dining services there have been relocated to Highwood Manor, while the by-reservation fine-dining at Highwood is shifted to Cindy’s Cafe at the Linde Center, Stanton said.

• Family-friendly activities suspended during the pandemic such as the Kids Corner and lawn games are restored. Free lawn passes for BSO and Boston Pops concerts continue to be available for young people 17 and under, and full-season lawn passes for Berkshire residents at those performances are sold for $100 at the Main Gate box office.

To provide updated information before show time, ticket-holders are sent detailed emails and a new text number to consult for updates when the grounds are open. Digital signage at the Main Gate entrance is new this season.

“We want people to come and experience the magic of what Tanglewood is,” Aldrich said. “It’s all about not only what’s on the stage but the whole environment.”