Real Housewives' Dorinda Medley joins 'Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!' as special guest at Tanglewood

LENOX — Dorinda Medley is headed to the Tanglewood stage this summer.
The "Real Housewives of New York City" star and Berkshires native won't be showing off her musical talents. Rather she'll be the special guest of NPR's Peabody Award-winning "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!," 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, when the popular show returns to the Koussevitzky Music Shed for the kickoff of the 2023 Tanglewood Popular Artist Series.
This summer's Popular Artists lineup includes: Steve Miller Band with special guest Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers on June 23; Elvis Costello & The Imposters with special guests Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets on July 1: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss with special guest JD McPherson on July 2: the return of James Taylor on July 3 and 4, and Train with special guest Parmalee on Aug. 24.
Medley, who rose to fame on the popular Bravo television franchise, splits her time between New York City and Blue Stone Manor, a nine-bedroom Stanford White estate in her native Great Barrington. She'll join host "Wait Wait" host Peter Sagal and official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis for the evening, as the show offers its fast-paced, irreverent look at the week’s new.
Tickets for the show can be purchased by calling 888-266-1200, online at tanglewood.com or in-person at the Tanglewood Box Office in Lenox beginning June 10 at noon.