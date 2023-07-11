Tanglewood in the City is coming back to Pittsfield this summer

PITTSFIELD — For the fifth consecutive year, Tanglewood in the City will take over The Common for an evening of family-friendly activities, food and music.
On Saturday, July 29, at 5 p.m., there will be live performances by local artists Wandering Dance Society Kids 4 Harmony, Barrington Stage Company’s Celebration of Black Voices, and the Eagles Trombone Ensemble, as well as BB’s Hot Spot and La Chalupa Y La Enchilada food trucks, ice cream from Cravin’s, and an array of other street vendors.
At 7:30 p.m., you can catch a recording of Tanglewood’s opening night performances — Boston Symphony Orchestra Music Director Andris Nelsons conducting the orchestra in Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 and Wynton Marsalis’s “Herald, Holler, and Hallelujah,” in addition to a performance by guest soloist Daniil Trifonov of Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 — all of which will be played on a large screen on the lawn.
The event, which has occurred annually since 2019, is produced by Mill Town Foundation, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and the City of Pittsfield.
“This event is equally a celebration of the world’s best orchestra as it is of a thriving and beautiful community in the heart of the Berkshires,” said Mill Town Foundation Program Manager Andy Wrba in a news release.
Tanglewood in the City is free and open to the public.
Even Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer plans to be in attendance.
“The city of Pittsfield is excited to co-host Tanglewood in the City for the fifth consecutive year,” Tyer said. “I look forward to joining residents and visitors at the Pittsfield Common for an extraordinary evening of remarkable performances from the Boston Symphony Orchestra.”
IF YOU GO
What: Tanglewood in the City
Where: The Common, 100 First St, Pittsfield
When: Festivities start at 5 p.m. July 29. Orchestra screening starts at 7:30 p.m.
Information: bso.org/tanglewood-in-the-city