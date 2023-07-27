TANGLEWOOD REVIEW: Flawless performances given by the Boston Symphony Chamber Players

LENOX — While it is the ambition of many young musicians to become a member of a world-class orchestra such as the Boston Symphony Orchestra, playing for much of your career as a foot soldier, even in a highly-skilled army, has its drawbacks.
Much of your training is aimed at solo performance, but your chances of becoming another Joshua Bell or Yo-Yo Ma are mathematically rather low. Hence, the opportunity to play chamber music, where you alone are playing your part, is welcome. In this context your musicianship can be expressed as an individual and not as a member of a large group of people all playing the same notes. This is particularly true of string players, so it was a pleasure to hear (and see) two members of the BSO string sections performing as part of the Boston Symphony Chamber Players in a program of music new and old on Wednesday, July 26, in Seiji Ozawa Hall at Tanglewood. It was even more delightful to note that Alexander Velinzon, Associate Concertmaster, was performing as second violinist in the small ensembles and that Haldan Martinson, leader of the second violin section in the orchestra, played first violin.
The program presented new (-ish) music together with a well-known masterpiece of the 19th century. In the first half, we heard music by Yehudi Wyner, who, at 94, has composed in a variety of genres and taught composition at several universities. His woodwind quintet, “Into the evening air,” composed in 2014, began the program. The title is a phrase from a poem by Wallace Stevens. The music is delicate, attractive, and “airy,” with the flute prominent. The flute ends the work with a question. The flawless performers were Elizabeth Klein, flute, John Ferrillo, oboe, William Hudgins, clarinet, Richard Sebring, horn, and Richard Svoboda, bassoon.
A remarkable sonata for double bass and piano followed, written in 1975. The composer is Sofia Gubaidulina, a distinguished Russian composer, also in her 90s, who came to world prominence in the second half of the 20th century. She has been one of the most successful composers on the international scene, and her music is notable for its exploration of unusual instrumental combinations. The sonata’s sounds were consistently unexpected, with the bass and piano seeming to inhabit different worlds, the bass growling in its lowest register or gently whooping with string slides, while the piano offered one-note rhythmic riffs. Frequently the pianist had to stretch his arms wide to sound the lowest note on the keyboard together with a note so high its pitch could hardly register. The principal double bassist of the orchestra, Edwin Barker, has mastered the sonata so thoroughly, as is his wont, that one cannot imagine a more idiomatic performance. Randall Hodgkinson was the pianist, who handled his sparse score with authority.
As a perfect complement to the filamentary quality of the sonata came the lush sonority of a string sextet, made up of two violins, two violas, and two cellos, performing Shulamit Ran’s “Lyre of Orpheus” of 2008. Among the strings the most prominent in the musical texture was the first cello, which carried an almost soloistic role. This part was played with suave lyricism by the principal cellist of the BSO, Blaise Déjardin. He was joined by other orchestra members Oliver Aldort, cello, violists Steven Ansell and Cathy Basrak, and violinists Martinson and Velinzon. Despite the foregrounding of the first cello, the atmosphere is conversational, each instrument contributing to the narrative, with the second cello providing gruff counterpoint from its lowest string (deliberately tuned lower for this work).
The theme for Tanglewood this week seems to be the juxtaposition of new and old. The Festival of Contemporary Music is being held July 27 to 31, and the BSO is also highlighting new works among the classics in the Koussevitzky Music Shed. The theme was sounded in this Ozawa Hall concert also, with the program moving from music by living composers to the 1842 Schumann masterpiece, his Piano Quintet in E-flat, Op. 44, in the second half.
Schumann’s “year of chamber music” was 1842. From that year alone come three string quartets, a piano trio, a piano quartet, and this piano quintet. (Schumann seemed to flourish under this kind of focus. There was also a “year of song” and a “year of the symphony.”)
The compatible performers were Martinson, Velinzon, Ansell and Déjardin on strings, and they were joined by pianist Andreas Haeflinger (son of the superb Swiss tenor and Bach specialist Ernst Haefliger), whose fluency and dexterity at the keyboard were a match for the demanding score.
In Schumann’s music, his wife, Clara, is never far away. She was one of the most internationally renowned pianists of her time (at the same time as having eight children and being married to a difficult genius), and her presence can be felt throughout the Piano Quintet, though the blend of piano and strings is consummately carried through. Every movement is compelling, with powerful themes and stirring rhythms. The theme of the slow movement, a kind of funeral march, is the one that cannot help but stay in your mind for days. Surely this movement was the inspiration for the slow movement of Brahms’ String Sextet, Op. 18, a similarly dark march. But the quintet as a whole gave life to a whole line of piano quintets, from Brahms’s own to those of Dvořák, Fauré, Dohnanyi, and Shostakovich, among many others.