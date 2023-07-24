LENOX — A contemporary dance company performing with the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood on the Koussevitzky Music Shed’s extended stage?

Why not? It’s an innovation-filled season, and Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” typically presented at concerts in the composer’s 1945 condensed orchestral suite, was commissioned as a “Ballet for Martha” — the choreographer and dancer Martha Graham.

Guest conductor Xian Zhang, music director of the New Jersey Symphony, and Samuel Pott, founding artistic director of the Jersey City-based Nimbus Dance, collaborated on the adaptation, which Pott choreographed and retitled “Spring.”

As a former soloist in the original version with the Martha Graham Dance Company, his take on an American classic retains its spirit of possibly-naive idealism and optimism.

No longer set among early 1800s pioneers in the Pennsylvania hill country celebrating young newlyweds settling into their new home, Pott’s hope-filled vision focuses on renewal through nature and family harmony.

His six intensely-committed principal cast members, portraying characters identified as Resolve, Ardor, Promise and Spirit, were joined by a dozen Berkshire dance students — an endearing touch.

Visually, the end result of the Friday performance was somewhat hectic on the crowded Shed stage filled with BSO players, and the storyline lacked clarity. Still, Martha Graham’s uplifting spirit survives and, if anything, is enhanced in this 21st-century reimagining.

Zhang, who’s contracted to the New Jersey Symphony through 2027-28, has emerged as a popular guest conductor for the nation’s most prominent orchestras — her BSO debut this past weekend was auspicious, for sure. An exuberant podium presence with sweeping gestures that inspired intense, committed playing, Zhang drew out the vitality of Copland’s still fresh-sounding score.

While it could seem at first that subtlety may not be her forte, her expressive, highly lyrical approach to the ballet suite’s contemplative moments — especially the delicate, hymn-like chorale that closes the piece on a cautious note of America’s pioneering “can-do” spirit — demonstrated Zhang’s wide dynamic range.

Her high-drama approach to Dvorak’s “New World” Symphony, with its obvious Native American and African American musical influences, confirmed first impressions. The BSO’s formidable brass section resounded boldly and principal timpanist Timothy Genis accentuated the dotted-rhythm underpinnings of the score.

In the famous Largo, Robert Sheena’s English horn solo (a theme later transformed by one of Dvorak’s pupils into the quasi-spiritual “Goin’ Home”) was haunting and poignant. Zhang held the silence at the symphony’s conclusion, allowing the woodwinds their dying-away fadeout, as Dvorak indicated in the score.

MOSTLY MOZART

A mostly Mozart program conducted by returning guest conductor David Afkham was especially welcome on a tranquil evening on Saturday, July 22. The reduced-orchestra program led off with a gently flowing performance of Wagner’s uncharacteristic, mellow “Siegfried Idyll,” a birthday gift to his second wife Cosima.

Mozart’s complex, occasionally flamboyant Piano Concerto No. 25 was interpreted by pianist Martin Helmchen with magisterial brilliance and a hushed, almost reverential approach to the score’s luminous passages, notably, the extraordinary final movement minor-key dialogue between the piano and woodwinds — one of the composer’s greatest inspirations.

Afkham led an insightful performance of Mozart’s final symphony — nicknamed the “Jupiter” decades after Mozart’s death, undoubtedly because of its otherworldly character. The BSO delivered formidable virtuosity throughout, especially in the blazing conclusion of the final movement: Five themes wrapped into a double fugue that never ceases to amaze.

THREE TANGLEWOOD PREMIERES

A genre-bending concert on Sunday, July 23, featured three Tanglewood premieres led by Thomas Wilkins, the BSO’s specialist in youth and family concerts, as well as creative programming in his role as an artistic advisor.

British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade in A minor, written in 1898, emerged as a full-throated, free-standing tone poem with sharply contrasting dramatic and lyrical sections. As such, it lacked a sharply-defined identity other than as a preview of Coleridge-Taylor’s most popular work at the time (though now obscure) — the cantata “Hiawatha’s Wedding Feast.”

Composer Jeff Midkiff partnered enthusiastically with Wilkins and the orchestra for his immensely appealing 2011 Concerto for Mandolin and Orchestra, “From the Blue Ridge.” It’s an atmospheric work, infused with jazzy, country-road elements derived from his Roanoke, Va. hometown. A master of the mandolin, his bluegrass cadenza with BSO violinist and assistant concertmaster Elita Kang was a standout.

A suite from Duke Ellington’s “The River,” commissioned for the American Ballet Theatre in 1969, effectively blends jazz and concert-hall elements, especially in the churning “Giggling Rapids” section and the finale, depicting the river surging into what the composer described as “Her Majesty, the Sea.” Wilkins led the BSO in a free-flowing performance that capped an engaging, offbeat program.

A note about Saturday morning’s well-attended BSO Family Concert: Wilkins demonstrated his unique skill as a musical ambassador to our youngest listeners. His interaction with kids between snippets of easily-digestible classics was particularly apt as he bounded off the stage into the front rows to elicit reactions to Jessie Montgomery’s colorful “Starburst” for string orchestra. These cross-generational concerts are refreshingly informal as well as a much-needed investment to attract future classical music audiences.