LENOX — Tradition reigns supreme at Tanglewood, for better or worse.
For decades, the Boston Symphony’s summer season finale has been Beethoven’s towering Symphony No. 9 (“Ode to Joy”). On Sunday, with the BSO set to depart Tuesday for its 14-day, 12-performance, nine-venue European tour, the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra of advanced young musicians did the honors in spectacular fashion.
The matinee opened with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus’ stirring, a cappella performance of Michael Tippett’s Five Spirituals from his 1941 oratorio, “A Child of...