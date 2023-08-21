Season-ending performance at Tanglewood

The Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra and Tanglewood Festival Chorus close out the season at Tanglewood with the traditional performance of Beethoven's Ninth. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY HILARY SCOTT/BSO

LENOX — Tradition reigns supreme at Tanglewood, for better or worse.

For decades, the Boston Symphony’s summer season finale has been Beethoven’s towering Symphony No. 9 (“Ode to Joy”). On Sunday, with the BSO set to depart Tuesday for its 14-day, 12-performance, nine-venue European tour, the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra of advanced young musicians did the honors in spectacular fashion.

The matinee opened with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus’ stirring, a cappella performance of Michael Tippett’s Five Spirituals from his 1941 oratorio, “A Child of...

Modal

Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com.