TANGLEWOOD REVIEW: Boston Pop's ‘Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert’ captures the soul and spirit of a Broadway classic

LENOX — “Ragtime,” the classic musical based on E.L. Doctorow’s 1975 historically based novel that opened on Broadway in 1998 for a two-year run, is even more relevant and compelling today.
Set in 1902 and a few years thereafter in Manhattan’s Harlem and Lower East Side as well as the wealthy Westchester County suburb of New Rochelle, the sprawling, multi-layered story arc captured the era’s vicious racism, intense hostility to European immigrants, and deep-seated complacency among the nation’s privileged classes enjoying the fruits of the dominant Gilded Age capitalist society.