LENOX — At Saturday’s open rehearsal for Sunday’s (Aug. 13) concert, Boston Symphony Orchestra Music Director Andris Nelsons remarked that “sometimes, looking in the kitchen at how things are made is more interesting than the eating.”
He and the orchestra were prepping for the weekend’s ultimate musical banquet, with a last-minute menu change — soprano and reigning diva Renée Fleming subbing for Yo-Yo Ma, who had canceled due to testing positive for COVID just two days before.
The last-minute appearance was quite a coup...