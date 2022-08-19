Grammy-winning trumpeter/composer Terence Blanchard brings his Wayne Shorter-inspired 'Absence' to Mass MoCA

The performance was broadcast live to crowds gathering in Times Square and also in a park in Harlem. The event placed composer and jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard front and center on the opera world stage.
Blanchard brought to that stage two Oscar nominations among his numerous film scores, most notably in collaboration with director Spike Lee. He has created soundscapes for many television series. He has enjoyed a 40-plus year career as a jazz trumpeter, winning six Grammy Awards for his extensive recordings. In his teens, he toured with the legendary Lionel Hampton Orchestra, then replaced his friend Wynton Marsalis in Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, becoming music director in his early 20s. There he played music of the band’s composer, Wayne Shorter, who became his musical mentor and lifelong friend.
On Aug. 26, Blanchard will perform selections from his latest album “Absence,” inspired by the music of Wayne Shorter, in the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Arts’ Hunter Center. He will perform with his ensemble, The E-Collective: Charles Altura, guitar; Taylor Eigsti piano/keyboard/synths; David Ginyard, Jr., electric bass; and Oscar Seaton, drums. Joining them on stage will be the Turtle Island Quartet with David Balakrishnan and Gabriel Terracciano, violin; Benjamin von Gutzeit, viola; and Naseem Alatrash, cello.
During a two-week touring hiatus, Blanchard spoke with The Eagle by phone from his home near Los Angeles, where he teaches at UCLA. “It’s beautiful and peaceful,” he said, “I went out for a walk and lost track of time.”
He still has a home in his native New Orleans, which he visits “not as much as I’d like,” he said.
He is in the midst of an extensive album tour.
“The reception from audiences has been really moving,” he reported, “and the band’s just evolving and growing. It’s been beautiful to be with these guys, we established E-Collective almost 10 years ago now.”
Working with TIQ, he said, “We fit like hand in glove, it’s just been a beautiful experience. Because it’s a give and take on both sides, they inspire us and then we inspire them. It’s an amazing experience and a wonderful thing to be around.
“You should hear them backstage before the show, playing standard jazz tunes. It’s pretty funny. During the show there’s a moment when they’ll play one piece and they always wow the crowd every time.”
Writing and recording “Absence” was a labor of love for Blanchard.
“I started thinking about how much Wayne Shorter has been an influence on our lives, and I wanted to just let him know what he meant to us. I didn’t want to wait before it was too late. All too often we do these tribute albums after they leave. For me it was a matter of doing it now.”
“I’ve known Wayne 20 years,” he said. He first encountered Shorter’s music when he was in high school, “so that’s 40-some years now.”
“Wayne’s music has always been very beautiful and very emotional. It’s been unique in its approach. He doesn’t try to write the most difficult thing to play or listen to. His innovation comes with taking beautiful melodies and restructuring them and re-harmonizing them in a way that makes them new. That’s the beauty of what he writes. He writes very melodic lines and uses traditional harmony in new ways. He really makes you rethink the function of harmony.”
“He’s my mentor, the guy I modeled my career after,” Blanchard said. “It’s not about trying to reinvent the wheel as much as making your own wheel. I’ve learned [from him] how to give little surprises in the music after you’ve established a melodic and harmonic framework, it’s a nice gesture.
“I studied composition from early on in my life, I’ve always been interested in putting notes and chords together to create music. I’ve just been a person who likes to take on challenges, and as a result it keeps you moving forward, it keeps you growing. Now it’s all coming to a point where it all comes together, the opera, my film experience, my jazz experience.”
On opening night at the Met, he said, “one woman who’s 92 came up on the train in a wheelchair, she had to see what was happening at the Met. It’s stories like that that humble you. It makes you really want to work hard at your craft to make things right, because there’s so many people depending on you hitting the mark.”
“We’ve been thinking about him for a long time, and it was great to have this opportunity,” said Rachel Chanoff, curator of performing arts and film at Mass MoCA for more than 25 years and founding director of The Office performing arts + film. “Mass MoCA is all about giving artists a platform to make work as much as presenting them, so he’s been someone we’ve been very interested in.
“We haven’t done a lot of jazz at Mass MoCA over the years, it’s a serious American art form and not always widely appreciated,” she added. “Terence is a brilliant not only player but also composer, as an artist he is so important in the world. He works across the porous border in film and in opera and in straight-up music, so really is emblematic of a lot of the artists working at Mass MoCA.
“We’ve had William Kentridge and Angelique Kidjo people who are really messengers for us. To present an artist like Terence Blanchard really aligns with what we think about as curators.”
Last fall, Esperanza Spalding brought “Iphigenia” a project she developed with Wayne Shorter and Frank Gehry to Mass MoCA.
“It was an architect, a legend, and a trailblazing woman in jazz, there were so many elements to that work,” Chanoff said. “Wayne Shorter is just a jazz god, he’s such a musician, the denseness of his music and depth of his talent is extraordinary. We feel like we’re part of the ecosystem of the community and the audience at Mass MoCA and North Adams and surrounding area, and also the family of artists we’ve developed over the years.”
