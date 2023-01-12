Meet the global health scientists, activists and The Bear & Bee Bookshop owners who are expanding Pride programming in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — Opening a bookstore was the last thing Rye Howard and Jennifer Stevens were thinking about when they were told they had 24 hours to evacuate from Bangladesh or be stuck in-country with no support.
Stevens works in international public health and was stationed in Dhaka, the country’s capital, as COVID-19 restrictions began rolling out across the globe. Howard, who also works in the international public health sector, was traveling with Stevens at the time. In a whirlwind, they managed to make it back to the U.S. later that same day and found their way to an Airbnb to regroup. Their house in Provincetown, R.I., was already being rented because they planned to be in Bangladesh for much longer than they were. Eventually they settled enough to start thinking about what they might do next.
“We were in this spontaneous mindset thinking let’s see what life gives us, and jump when it gives us something good,” said Stevens, 54. That something good turned into The Bear & Bee Bookshop on Holden St. in North Adams.
The pair didn’t wind up in North Adams by accident. As they are both scientists and manage a lot of data points, they made a database of all the towns and cities with the amenities they sought — a small-ish city that welcomes same-sex marriages that is also within driving distance to Stevens’ family in Pennsylvania, a specific voting history, a college or a university, and a bookstore.
“But I cooked the data,” said Howard, 52, with a laugh. “I had been in North Adams about 20 years earlier on a bike trip so I knew it was cute, artsy, but also a kind of gritty real town, and I wanted to get back here.”
So their whirlwind continued. They bought a house and Stevens continued working for the UN on Bangladesh time (the night shift, essentially) while finishing her PhD in public health leadership and maternal health. Riley continued their then-job, consulting for the EU on public health. This is when the ideas began.
“We moved to a town without a bookstore, maybe we should just open one ourselves,” they joked.
Even as they started scouting locations they still thought of it as a lark, but by the time Howard began building shelves and they found themselves developing their vision for the shop, realizing just how serious they had become about the idea.
“We wanted to create a space of inquiry, to present the world how we saw it through our work and travel. We wanted to put queer forward because it’s where we are at personally but it ties into the social justice concerns as well. One of the working mottos at the U.N. ‘is leave no one behind,’ so whoever is at the furthest edges of justice, if you serve them you serve everyone. If you’ve got great quality health care, safety, protection, all that stuff for the trans community then everybody else is taken care of. You just focus on that and you’ve got it all,” explained Stevens.
Both Stevens and Howard have also worked with other local businesses to expand Pride Month programming in North Adams.
As they were preparing to open, and had adjusted their full-time job schedules around the addition of the bookshop, Howard was offered a new job on the science team of an international legal group providing support for at-risk communities around the world. So as the Bear and Bee opened, and the two were working with the community to develop Pride events during June and beyond, Howard was adjusting to a new full-time job and Stevens was finishing her PhD while also working full-time.
“2021 was such a busy year so we’re like let’s do it slower in 2022 but it didn’t work out, it didn’t happen,” said Howard. In early 2022 they took a trip to Spain to try to rest and process the changes 2021 brought to their lives. When they returned, Stevens was diagnosed with cancer. Their hopes for a calmer year disappeared with the addition of surgery and chemo to their already busy lives.
Almost a year later, Stevens is now cancer-free. And while it may be a healthier year, their plans for 2023 sound exciting but certainly no less hectic. Bear and Bee already offers group programming on Wednesday nights, including Queer Circle, a book club, and a writer’s group. They have also begun a small publishing side of the shop and hope to add a regular reading series of local and national authors to the lineup.
They are continuing their Pride programming for the community as well with the development of a new, official North Adams Pride group. Their first event? The North Adams Winter Ball, planned for March. Check the bookshop website for developing details on both.
Like so many small business owners, the pair will keep working full-time as they continue to grow their business.
“If we were the only ones trying to do this it would be really hard but there’s a community of small businesses here that are really connected and it gives us energy. We all began right around the same time and it feels really supportive,” said Howard.
IF YOU GO
What: The Bear & Bee Bookshop
Where: 28 Holden St., North Adams
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday.
More information: 413-398-4047, bear-n-bee.com
Events:
All events begin at 7 p.m.
Queer Circle meets on the second Wednesday of the month.
Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of the month. On Jan. 18, the club will discuss "Circe."
Writers' Group meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month.