Enjoy an old-fashioned winter fun at Hancock Shaker Village's The Big Chill

PITTSFIELD — Ever wonder what the Shakers did for fun in the winter?
Hancock Shaker Village's The Big Chill returns 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20, offering visitors the chance to experience an action-packed day of old-fashioned winter fun with activities including maple tree tapping, ice-harvesting talks and ice sculpting, visits with farm animals in the Round Stone Barn, blacksmithing and woodworking demos, snowman making and live music.
“Like all New Englanders, the Shakers of Hancock embraced the winter months — and so do we,” Director Jennifer Trainer Thompson said in a release. “The Berkshires in the winter can be magical. Come enjoy a day of exploring traditions and winter fun.”
Admission is $15 per person; free for members and children 12 and under.
Time-specific activities:
- Maple tapping demonstrations with Andy and Trish from Windsor Hill Sugar House near the Sisters Dairy and Weave Shop: 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.
- Live music from Wild Bill and the Flying Sparks in the Believers' Room: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.
- Guided walking tours of Village: Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. 3 p.m.
- Ice talks by ice-harvesting expert Dennis Picard using historic tools and techniques: 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m.
Activities happening throughout the day:
- Ice sculpting demonstrations by Peter Vacchina and Bob Markey.
- Story Walk: "The Mitten" by Jan Brett in the Round Stone Barn
- Scavenger Hunt, throughout the Village
- Snowshoeing/hiking on the Farm and Forest Trail
- Blacksmithing demonstrations
- Woodworking demonstrations
- Snow fun: Build a snowperson, make a snow angel, do a snow craft and play snow games.
- See farm animals in and out of the barn, frolicking in the snow and warming up in the Dairy Ell.
- Warm up by the bonfire and enjoy lunch or a beverage from Bimi’s Café. The bar will be open for wine, Big Elm Beer, and mulled cider.
The Big Chill is part of Pittsfield’s Office of Cultural Development 10x10 Upstreet Arts Festival. Hancock Shaker Village is located at 1843 West Housatonic St. For more information, visit hancockshakervillage.org.