The Foundry's 2022 winter/spring season features weekends packed with music, comedy and dance

WEST STOCKBRIDGE —Back from a temporary shut down due to a surge in the COVID-19 omicron variant, The Foundry returns to its mission of offering a platform for diverse, unique artists. Music, comedy and dance fill every weekend February through May.
Coming in from out of town are Brooklyn favorites Pinc Louds' Claudi, shapeshifting drag yenta Josephine Network, post-gender eruption of power SUO. Also featured are soul blues artists Alexis P. Suter and Muddy Ruckus, and Russian-American violinist Yevgeny Kutik with collaborative pianist Max Levinson.
Comedy takes the stage with Eryca Nolan's Project Herlarious, and the West Stockbridge Wisdom Lodge Comedy Night Fundraiser.
The Foundry is located at 2 Harris St., West Stockbridge. For more information and tickets: 413-232-5222, thefoundryws.com.
SEASON AT A GLANCE
7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19: Wisdom Lodge Fundraiser — Comedy Night
Performers include Roman Pierce, James Dorsey and Michael Petit.
Tickets: $35 advance; $40 at door.
7 p.m., Feb. 25: Muddy Ruckus
Guitarist Ryan Flaherty and drummer Erika Stahl of Portland, Maine, play a grungy style of railroad indie punk delta soul blues.
Tickets: $18 advance; $20 at door.
7 p.m., Feb. 26: The Big Takeover
Fronted by the charismatic Jamaican-born singer and songwriter Nee Nee Rushie, the seven-piece New York band The Big Takeover plays original music that is rooted in and reverent toward the genres and rhythms of Jamaican pop: reggae, rocksteady, ska.
Tickets: $20 advance; $25 at door.
7 p.m., March 4: Joseph Weinberg — Senior Recital
In collaboration with pianist Tracy Wilson, Joseph Weinberg will play a selection of works which showcases the solo repertoire written for the Double Bass from the 18th century up to the present day. This concert is a culmination of Joseph’s independent study at Pittsfield High School.
Tickets: Free, registration required.
7:30 p.m., March 5: Helen Gillet
Belgian-born cellist, singer, composer, improviser and producer Helen Gillet.
Tickets: $18 advance; $20 at door.
3 p.m. March 6: Yevgeny Kutik with collaborative pianist Max Levinson
Russian-American violinist Yevgeny Kutik, of Pittsfield, and Max Levinson will play a recital of music including Brahms, Prokofiev, Stravinsky and other works TBA. The concert is in part a release event for Kutik’s newly released album of the music of Prokofiev and other Russian folk songs, “The Death of Juliet and Other Tales.”
Tickets: $30 advance; $35 at door.
7:30 p.m., March 12: Josephine Network
Josephine Network is a singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and shapeshifting drag yenta from New York.
Tickets: $18 advance; $20 at door.
7:30 p.m., March 25: Project Herlarious
Berkshire born standup comedian Eryca Nolan brings, Project Herlarious, a night of women comedians including Joanna Briley, Kim DeShields and Katie Arroyo.
Tickets: $18
7:30 p.m., March 26: Pinc Louds
Join us for this exciting solo performance with Pinc Louds’ lead singer, Claudi (all pronouns accepted)!
Tickets: $18 advance; $20 at door.
7:30 p.m., April 1: "Qualia"
“Qualia” choreographed by Fiona Scruggs is a multi-piece work that illustrates the concept of qualia, which is defined as one’s own individual experience and consciousness.
Tickets: $18 advance; $20 at door.
7 p.m., April 2: Alexis P. Suter Band
Raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. by a musically gifted family, Alexis P. Suter was infused with the passion and the belief that music is to be an emotional and spiritual experience.
Tickets: $25
7:30 p.m., April 8: In the Crook of the Elbow
Choreographer and poet Gillian Ebersole joins with dancer Shannon Nulf to explore the intersection of movement, spoken word and embodied delight.
Tickets: $18 advance; $20 at door.
7:30 p.m., April 29: Aimee Van Dyne CD release party
Local Folk/Americana singer-songwriter Aimee Van Dyne hails from Brooklyn, but currently calls Berkshire County her home. Her upcoming CD, “Broken Love Songs” was produced by multi-instrumentalist Jim Henry and recorded by David Chalfant of The Nields.
Tickets: $15 advance; $18 at the door.
7:30 p.m., May 14: SUO
SUO is the solo project of Brooklyn-based musician and artist Saara Untracht-Oakner.
Tickets: $18 advance; $20 at door.