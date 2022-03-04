The Wallflowers to perform at The Mahaiwe in May

GREAT BARRINGTON — The rock band the Wallflowers will perform at The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on May 20.
“We're excited to bring the Wallflowers to the Berkshires,” Mahaiwe Executive Director Janis Martinson said in a news release. “A headlining talent like Jakob Dylan is a great reason to shake off the winter and come out for live music this spring.”
Dylan is the band's founding singer, songwriter and guitarist. The Wallflowers debut, self-titled album was released in 1992, and last year the band released their latest album, "Exit Wounds."
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show will go on sale to Mahaiwe members at noon Thursday, March 10, and to the public at noon Friday, March 12. Prices range from $50 to $90, with discounts for Mahaiwe members and ages 30 and under.
For more information, contact the box office at 413-528-0100 or visit mahaiwe.org.