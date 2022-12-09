The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow won the New England Music Award for Roots Act of the Year. They're celebrating that and more with a concert at The Barn

When David Tanklefsky arrived for a songwriting retreat with The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at The Egremont Barn last spring, it was unavoidably a few days late and with his six-week-old son, Noah.
“It was his first road trip,” Tanklefsky joked, and the late nights weren’t about playing and hanging out but getting back to his family in their room and trying to get a baby to fall asleep.
There are many ways to have a career as a working musician in 2022, of keeping busy, making your own opportunities and keeping an eye on what comes first. That week in March marked the start of a momentous year for the much-liked Berkshire roots band, with its flavors of folk and indie rock. Along with to family additions, the band played about 30 gigs, were recognized with some awards, and balanced their own projects. They’ll wrap up with an end-of-year celebration Saturday, Dec. 17 back at The Barn.
“We love those guys,” said Nick Keene, who owns and runs The Barn with his partner Jenny Rubin. “They are like family.”
The show is billed as a “presale” event for a multi-faceted project that includes a live album and a documentary film, each of will be completed early next year. Fans at the concert will learn how they can register to purchase the materials directly from the artists and filmmakers.
Since they got together in 2014, Tanklefsky, Greg Smith, Billy Keane, Chris Merenda, and Tory Hanna have seen their families grow (four of the five are now parents) and steadily grown an audience, all while pursuing their own various side projects along the way. Hanna and Merenda also did solo residencies this past year around Western Massachusetts. Smith plays in a side project with bass player Josh Chaplin called Greg Smith and The Broken English. Tanklefsky has joined Keane’s solo project, Billy Keane and The Waking Dream, and put together some demos in his apartment with his wife, Meaghan.
The idea for the songwriting retreat in March came from Merenda, who hoped they could meet in person and come up with new material in person. Rubin said they worked out the idea for a residency and a film project after talking about Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary from late last year. Jackson took days of footage from the band’s “Let it Be” sessions in 1969 and wove a fascinating glimpse of the band as they noodle around, chit-chat, bicker, and put together some amazing songs.
The idea was, in a more modest way, to peel away some of the mystery of songwriting and show how it looks. When the band gathered with their families, they had the run of The Barn and its inn. Keene and a crew filmed with up to seven cameras and recorded each step in the creation of about 15 brand new songs.
“They are a very unique musical outfit, with five disparate songwriters,” Nick Keene said. “It was really cool to get up close and under the hood with them and see it work out. It’s a lesson for anyone creative to see how they collaborate as well as they do.”
Keene described how vulnerable the band members could be in the process, and the “delicate energy in the room,” and the way they “created a bubble for themselves and then let us in,” he said
“There was not a lot of built-in drama,” he said. “It’s really more of a meditation, which is very sweet.”
Keene is still in the process of packaging the material they gathered into a documentary film, which he expects will be completed early next year.
Tanklefsky said they captured something about how the band has worked. “There’s clearly great talent, but it is not some magic trick,” he said. “It involves a lot of hard work and being open to things. When people share that part of themselves, I hold them in the highest esteem. They are taking their talent and being generous with it.”
That also means staying receptive to new ideas, as when Merenda proposed the retreat. “We all respect each other as people first and know everyone has the best interest of the band at heart,” Tanklefsky said. “What I love and take for granted sometimes which is quite rare in a band is … there are no egos involved in the actual creation of music. Whoever has the best idea, we just go and follow that direction.”
This became a more important idea this year, as the band chose to forego having a formal manager and handle more of that work in-house, which Tanklefsky said has “forced us to work as a unit on what we stand for, what our goals are, how we want to show up in the community.”
“No one of us is driving the bus, we all are,” he said. “And that’s why it works.”
That’s included more than just music. Even while they were recognized for their music — winning a New England Music Award for Roots Act of the Year this past fall — they were also honored for their work in the community. This past summer the Berkshire Community Action Council gave them its Volunteer Leaders Award for its “Recovered” livestream in 2021. This performance at the Stationary Factory helped raise close to $15,000 for the BCAC’s Nutrition For All food box program.
Tanklefsky said there is a certain peace that comes from reaching this point in their professional lives. “We’ve all been in so many different projects and creative settings that you really appreciate and respect something that just works,” he said. “I don’t think you have that perspective when you are in your 20s.”
That experience and change of perspective comes with time.
“I was really trying to attain some vague thing that seemed to be happening outside my experience of music,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I pared down my expectations, but just shifted the focus. All you really want as an artist is an audience, and being able to do that in different settings has always appealed to me.”
That kind of recommitment to the first values of music and performance is also a major part of what has made the Egremont Barn a valued part of music community for touring musicians and its community of friends and music lovers alike.
“We’re grateful to have survived the pandemic,” Jenny Rubin said. “We never really stopped and worked hard through it and came out relatively on top.”
“Everybody got a lot of perspective on what life is like without performance,” Nick Keene said about the past few years. “There is something extremely psychologically important for people to have a place to gather to tell stories, listen to music, and process their days. This is ancient and has gotten us very far, and it needs to be preserved. It should be a part of every community.”
“It is sustainable as long as the community continues to show up and support it,” he said.
