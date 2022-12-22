In Barcelona, Christmas presents are given by 'Tió de Nadal' — the pooping Christmas log you beat with a stick

PITTSFIELD — Growing up in Barcelona meant that on Christmas Eve, my brother and I would be excited to see what presents our “Tió de Nadal” — Christmas log in English — would "poop" for us.
Tió is a wooden log beloved by children in Catalonia, a province in the northeast of Spain bordering France. He has a wide smile, happy eyes (sometimes with eyebrows) and a little red nose. He wears the barretina — the traditional Catalan hat — and is covered by a blanket so he doesn’t get cold.
Every night of December, we would feed him — leftovers, fruit, nougat and Christmas sweets — to fill his belly and prepare him for his big moment on Christmas Eve.
When Christmas Eve came, we were each given a stick to brandish while singing a song. Here is the version I grew up singing:
“Caga Tió,
Ametlles i Torrons.
Si no cagues bé,
Et donaré un cop de bastó.Caga Tió!”
In English:
“Poop Tió,
Almonds and Nougat.
If you don’t poop well,
I will hit you with a wood stick.Poop Tió!”
It may sound like we were threatening a log with violence unless it pooped for us, but that’s not entirely true. It was more like gaslighting — we were already hitting him as we sang.
We then looked under the blanket to realize that there were now presents! Tió pooped for us! In reality, one of my parents distracted us while the other hid the presents under the blanket. A classic Christmas bait-and-switch.
Tió usually poops small things — sweets like nougat, socks or underwear and other inexpensive gifts. We received our bigger gifts on Jan. 6, the day of the Epiphany, when the Three Wise Kings who visited the baby Jesus, would make their way to Spain with gifts.
"How is this possible?" we would ask adults around us (of Tio's gifts).
“Well, he’s magical,” they would answer.
It wasn’t until I was explaining the tradition to French friends and family as a teenager that I realized how strange it all sounds.
Perhaps the emphasis on “poop” is what non-Catalans struggle with the most. Like all strange European traditions, Tió is the product of a revived pagan tradition, similar to the yule log, and some clever 20th-century marketing.
FROM PAGANISM TO MODERN DAY
We don’t know exactly how Tió came to be. He doesn’t have a unified lore like Santa Claus, but was passed down through the centuries by family tradition. Origin theories vary just like the ways to celebrate him.
One probable origin is that 20,000 years ago, long before Christianity made its way into the Iberian peninsula, there were pagan traditions according to which humanity was subjected to the darkness of demons.
By taking a log from the woods, people would start a dialogue between nature — and thus the demons — and humans. The possibility to make fire, thus warmth, out of a dead thing marveled humans who saw it as some sort of triumph of life.
This theory helps explain why logs and trees are present in many Christmas traditions across the continent.
In Catalonia, the log would be fed as a way to be brought into “the human world.” On Christmas Eve, the now domesticated log would reward this effort by pooping delicious treats. Some say that it was a way to show children that if you work the land, it will give you something in return.
To thank Mother Earth, Tió would be sacrificed by being burned on the fireplace. Now turned into ash, he would be used to fertilize the soil and brought back to nature. The year after, a new Tió had to be found.
The ritual was meant to symbolize the cycle of life: death and rebirth, winter and summer, cold and heat.
In the 11th century, as Christianity evangelized Catalonia, religious authorities incorporated pagan traditions to convince people to convert. Thus began Tió’s separation from his roots.
As people migrated from the countryside and into cities throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many moved into homes without fireplaces. With no hearth to hold him, the custom of burning Tió was largely lost. Eventually, city residents started moving away from the tradition altogether.
In 1975, a man named Ferran Margarit had the genius idea of humanizing Tió by painting a face and making him wear a hat.
Margarit sold the logs at Barcelona's Christmas Fair, and had instant commercial success. Spanish dictator Francisco Franco had died earlier that year, and there was a real hunger to revive Catalan culture which had been forbidden in public spaces under his authoritarian rule.
Schools and neighborhood associations adopted a tradition still alive in the countryside. My mother, born in 1962, didn't make Tió poop at home but learned about it through the youth recreation center she attended.
The tradition may seem childish and immature when taken from its original context, but the poop and violence still serves a purpose. Traditions can become more childish over time, as parents pass along what they remember from when they were young. And children like childish things. Crass as it may be, it helps keep the tradition alive and evolving. For the last decade, city kids across Catalonia have been going on “Tió hunts” through the woods, looking for their Tió.
There is even now a Tió living in western Massachusetts. My partner made him for me with a wine cork for his nose and painted cardboard for his eyes. He hangs out by the (unfortunately) decorative fireplace, next to the Christmas stockings.
Next year, I plan on introducing another Catalan tradition to the Berkshires — a small figurine that is featured, somewhat hidden, in our nativity scenes back home. We call him “El Caganer” — The Pooper.