Tom Gold Dance previews spring season in Berkshires showcase

LENOX — Tom Gold Dance is returning to the Berkshires for a six-day residency culminating in a work-in-process showcase in the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre at Shakespeare & Company on Sunday, March 6.
Beginning March 1, the New York City-based classical dance company will rehearse for its upcoming spring season at Berkshire Pulse in Great Barrington. The company, founded in 2008 by former New York City Ballet soloist Tom Gold, is preparing for it return to the indoor stage — in New York City — for the first time in more than two years.
“We are excited to continue our creative journey in the Berkshires,” Gold, director and founder, said in a release. “Especially while access to studios in New York City has remained limited, the ability to be able to rehearse and create at Berkshire Pulse has been invaluable.
“We also look forward to giving a preview of our spring season at Shakespeare & Company. This will actually be our first indoor appearance in more than two years, an occasion we hope to celebrate with as many people as possible.”
The residency from March 1-6 will be the fourth visit Tom Gold Dance has made to the Berkshires during the past two years. In September 2020, the company gave the first in-person performance of Gold’s “Plan & Elevation,” which also was on the grounds of Shakespeare & Company. The company returned in January 2021, in preparation for a livestream of Gold’s “Portraits” from the Church of the Heavenly Rest in New York City. “Portraits” was created at Berkshire Pulse.
The company returned to Berkshire Pulse last summer, where Gold created “Borrowed Time,” a piece premiered at TurnPark Art Space, in West Stockbridge.
Both “Plan & Elevation,” which is set to the string quartet of the same title by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw and “Borrowed Time,” which is set to music of Dave Maric, are part of the company’s forthcoming season and will be included in the March 6 showcase.
Dancers Lauren Collett, Savannah Durham, Malorie Lundgren and Jules Mabie, all members of New York City Ballet, are currently scheduled to participate in the residency.