Folk singer Tom Rush says his best album yet is forthcoming and he's playing the best shows of his career

PITTSFIELD — Tom Rush, the celebrated folk singer-songwriter who introduced the world to the works of James Taylor and Joni Mitchell, has been letting the songs come to him lately.
To hear him describe it, when he pulls them out of thin air, the process is more literal than figurative.
“My vision is the songs come floating through the room,” Rush said. “They already exist. They come floating through the room and my job is to catch them before they float away again.”
Rush likes to wrangle his songwriting ideas in the early morning, when he’s not all the way awake yet. He keeps a phone by his bed to record thoughts that strike him in the middle of the night, too, as inspiration can strike him at any hour. He occasionally has to make sense of rambling in the wee hours, but said he’s had some “brilliant ideas” come off the nightstand.
The laid back approach has been working — he’s written more songs in the last 10 years than he did in the previous 50 of his lengthy career. The result, he said, has been some of the best songs he’s ever written.
“If you try too hard, the song just doesn’t come out right,” Rush, 82, said. “You just have to relax and let it flow.”
He’s planning on putting together a new album with some of those songs, expected to release in July. He’ll be previewing some of those tracks when he plays at the Colonial Theatre on Sunday, May 21. The show begins at 2 p.m.
Rush hasn’t settled on a title for the album yet, but he expects that it will be among his best works. It will incorporate songs he’s written with his “nightstand” method, but also tunes he wrote years ago that hadn’t seen a studio recording yet.
One song, for instance, Rush wrote 40 years ago and performed during an air check during a radio show. Rush said that singer-songwriter Matt Nakoa, who will play guitar and occasionally provide lead vocals for songs during the performance at the Colonial, liked the song so much that they had to include it.
Nakoa also served as Rush’s producer on the latest record. As a top-notch musician in his own right, Rush said Nakoa will have some stage time to himself at the Colonial gig, too.
“He’s a brilliant frontman,” Rush said. “He steals the show and I pay him to do it, I don’t know why.”
A highlight of the new record, and another tune he wrote years back, is a song he wrote for his daughter, Siena, when she was 18 months old. She’s 24 now — “she’s got a job and everything” — and he’s performed the song informally for a number of people over the years. Now, he’ll make it eternal.
“The chorus of the song is, ‘oh how soon you’ll be a woman, and today’s so long ago and far away,’” Rush said. “And it came true.”
Rush said the song usually gets parents misty-eyed.
Rush said he’s given some of the best performances of his career in recent years. His approach to performing has gotten more relaxed. It’s a subtle difference, but if he doesn’t play something exactly right, it doesn’t get in his head as much as it used to.
“The audience doesn’t want perfection,” Rush said. “They want connection. I think I’ve gotten better at the connecting part.”
The biggest difference is that he spends more time telling stories about his time on the road, spinning yarns about life on the road, traveling around the country but often landing back in New England.
Some of those stories have been translated into songs, such as the track “If I Never Get Back To Hackensack” off his 2018 album “Voices.” Rush recalls a doomed performance there with poor attendance and a crowd that was looking for something more rollicking.
“It was a bar in Hackensack where I learned that I should not play any place where I have to ask the manager to turn off the mechanical bull while I’m on stage,” Rush said.
In another instance, Rush was in a bar near Cape Cod where a fight broke out and two men were brawling in the crowd. When Rush asked the manager of the bar if he could do anything about it, he was met with obstinance. Rush told him to call the cops to break up the fight.
The manager looked at him and replied:
“Those are the cops.”
“Two off-duty cops having a brawl”, to be precise, Rush said.
Rush recalled with perfect clarity the time that he performed a set at an aquarium, right on the railing of the penguin enclosure.
“The problem was, the penguins like to sing along,” Rush said. “I could talk fine, no problem with the talking. But any time I started singing, the penguins would all chime in and nobody could hear a word or a note that I was singing because they were so raucous … it didn’t seem funny at the time.”
Still, Rush couldn’t help but be a little impressed by the flightless birds’ vocal range.
“There’s penguins that also bray like a donkey,” Rush said. “I didn’t know that. I learned the hard way.”
Rush shares some of those stories on his weekly online video series, Rockport Sundays, sharing the name with his song from 1968. Rush generally has a guest on to discuss music and songwriting at his home. The videos are posted to YouTube and stay up for eight weeks before he takes them down again.
In a somber note, Rush said that he had intended to have the late Gordon Lightfoot, who he described as a good buddy, an incredible songwriter and a good guy, join the show in the near future but never made it happen. One of his most recent shows in the series was a tribute to Lightfoot.
If you want to hear the tales and banter live, he’ll be bringing them with him to the Colonial.
“People love the stories,” Rush said. “It blows my mind, but I get requests for the stories.”
