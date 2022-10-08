Transformer Comedy Festival to make Pittsfield debut with three nights of laughs

PITTSFIELD — Do you need a laugh? A new comedy festival aims to fill that need.
The Transformer Comedy Festival debuts with three nights of comedy Oct. 13, 14 and 15.
"This completely independent and homegrown festival will feature local and regional comics in supporting roles at each show. Transformer Comedy Fest makes a call back to Pittsfield’s manufacturing history as well as acknowledging the change the city has made to diversify its identity to include the cultural economy," according to a news release.
Opening the festival 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Comedy Grotto at the Flat Burger Society on McKay Street, is Los Angeles-born and New York City-based comedian Caitlin Cook.
Cook combines witty one-liners and storytelling with hilariously irreverent musical comedy and projected visuals. Cook has performed at Comedy Cellar, the Stand, Comedy Works, ACME, Comedy on State, the Punchline, Zanies and Go Bananas. She has appeared at numerous comedy festivals including New York Comedy Festival, SF Sketchfest and the High Plains Comedy Festival.
Writer and comedian Anthony DeVito headlines the second night, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct 14 at Dottie's Coffee Lounge, 444 North St.
The NYC-based comic has appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Comedy Central Stand Up Presents: Anthony DeVito,” Comedy Central's “Adam Devine's House Party,” NPR’s "This American Life," TV Land’s “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” and AXS TV’s “Gotham Comedy Live.” His debut album "Dream Occupation" is available from Comedy Central Records.
Comedian Josh Gondelman headlines the final night of the festival at Flat Burger Society's Comedy Grotto, 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15.
Gondelman most recently worked as the head writer and an executive producer for “Desus & Mero” on Showtime. Prior to his work on Showtime, he spent five years at “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” where he earned four Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, and three WGA Awards. Gondelman made his late night standup debut on “Conan” in 2016 and has also performed on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
All shows are 2 hours in length and for ages 18 and older. Each show includes a headliner and other guest comedians. Tickets are $20 per show and available in advance at transformerfest.com