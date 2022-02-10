Travis Brecher's Creature Bread loaves have developed a cult following — hard to believe he bakes the bread in his parents' garage

NEW MARLBOROUGH — At 5 a.m. most mornings, beside a narrow river stitched with stones, a man emerges half asleep from a humble home to begin a roughly 15-step commute to work. He arrives about eight seconds later to a detached, one-car garage where he flicks on the lights.
The place smells heavenly, an olfactory echo from the previous day’s labors.
He’s got a beard and wears a bandana on his head. He’s 39 years old. He’s of medium height and, though he eats about a loaf and a half of fresh baked bread each day, he’s miraculously trim.
His name is Travis Brecher, and he’s got bread to bake.
He steps up to a refrigerator and pulls out orbs of dough he formed the day before. With a blade, he slits an X onto the top of each one in order to direct what will soon become rapid, powerful, move-over-rover expansion. He sprays the orbs down with water so that the final product will shine. Then, he places them into an oven set to 435 F.
Then he makes himself some coffee. The sun is rising. Life isn’t so bad.
The oven, in a previous life, was parked in a Panera Bread chain restaurant, who knows where. He got a good deal on it. That’s how things are done here at Creature Bread, a wholesale bakery in Mill River, a village of New Marlborough, founded in 2019 with just enough thought behind it to make it successful, but not so much thought that the business would require investors, the need to smooth talk total strangers or think too far ahead.
In the mornings, the bread comes first. People will be waiting for it in a few hours from now in Lenox, in Great Barrington, in Millerton, N.Y., and in shops, restaurants and farmers markets. (The bread is not sold at the bakery itself. Please don’t come knocking.)
By 10 a.m., Brecher’s fleet of delivery vehicles (that would be a Volkswagen and a Subaru, both hatchbacks) will be loaded up with hot bread that’s been stuffed into brown bags and tubs. Brecher will take one car. His mother, Louise, an educator, will take the other. He’ll go north. She’ll go south. He’ll drive in silence or listen to podcasts. She’ll listen to books on tape.
At some point in the process, Brecher’s father, Ron — an accomplished artist and woodworker and now a late-in-life, not-one-to-complain professional baker’s assistant — will emerge from the home to do some prep work, maybe pull on a pair of goggles and start slicing onions.
The three — son, mother, father — comprise the staff of Creature Bread. It was the son’s idea, this business. Instead of, “Dad, can I borrow the car tonight?” it was, “Dad, can I convert your garage into a bakery?”
The creations, naturally leavened breads of the rustic variety — some flavored with vegetables or fruits and spices, others not — have gained a cult following of gastronomes prone to savagely tearing into a loaf with their bare hands on a car ride home.
“We were just drawn by everything about it. It’s fun. It’s tasty,” said Benjamin Daire, who sells Creature Bread in his Lenox shop, Dare Bottleshop & Provisions. “My favorite is the onion and turmeric. But everything he makes can be like a centerpiece of your meal.”
“Many people come in and their comment is, ‘I bought this loaf here the other day, and it was the best bread I’ve ever had,’” said Matthew Rubiner, owner of Rubiner's Cheesemongers & Grocers, in Great Barrington.
How to describe the bread? Well, first, it’s the bread that Brecher himself prefers to eat.
“I like crust that shines and that’s so hard I can cut myself on it,” he said. “I like a really open, airy crumb, which is the inside of the bread, that has a good chew to it.”
Perfecting his bread required thorough reading, YouTube tutorials, trial and error.
This business, which on its busiest days now bakes about 150 loaves that can retail for more than $10 per loaf (depending on the store and the style), began with little fanfare, with a permit from the town and a series of home stoves lined up in his parents’ kitchen.
After previous careers as a journalist in Egypt and bartender in Baltimore, Brecher said he was ready to do something with his hands. He liked bread. A friend in Columbia County, N.Y., gave him some homemade fermented yeast a few years ago, and he started messing around with it.
“My bread was ugly, but it tasted incredible,” he recalled. “I just kept experimenting. And probably about six months later, I brought maybe three or four loaves to the New Marlborough farmers market. They sold. I then brought eight. They sold. I thought, ‘OK, maybe this can be a little side business.’
“I ended up getting approached by a restaurant, and then it all kind of just kept adding up to the point where I could form a proper business here.”
All the while, he had his eye on that garage. Once he had proven he had a business that generated revenue, his parents gave the approval to convert it into a bakery.
The name, Creature Bread: What’s that all about?
“Yeah, I’ve had people approach me at farmers markets and say, ‘These loaves don’t look like creatures,’” Brecher said. “They were expecting Animal Crackers or something.”
The name, he said, comes from a mash up of two things that particularly delight him. The first is that bread is made with living organisms in the form of yeast (creatures, sort of). The second has to do with his lifelong obsession with the work of the author and illustrator Edward Gorey.
“He's got some wacky creatures and stuff,” Brecher said. “Yeah, I don't know. It just made sense. I'm a weirdo. Bread should be, too.”
Brecher seems not entirely surprised he’s now making a living as a bread baker. He’s got a track record of assembling a life by simply following his interests.
He grew up in Rockland County, N.Y., where at the age 12 or 13 he started his own business making felt hats. Yes, felt hats. Bowlers. Tops hats. Legitimate hats. He’d wrap wool around a basketball and chuck it onto his roof. Apparently, if you do that enough times, wool will begin to felt. He’d shaped the hats on overturned Tupperware. He’d sell the hats to a shop on New York City’s Bleecker Street.
In college, for no discernable reason that he can recall, he studied Arabic. He wound up in the Middle East to study more Arabic. Then, he wound up applying for and landing a journalism job with Reuters in Eqypt. He covered the Arab Spring, among other things. Eventually, as generations of singed journalists can attest, the work led to burn-out.
He returned to the United States in 2013, living with friends in Baltimore, working as a bartender and doing freelance voiceovers. By that time, his parents had settled at their home here in Mill River, where Brecher would eventually join them.
For now, his parents have the downstairs and he’s got the upstairs. As scullery mates, he handles most of the bread making and they help with everything else.
“I don't think they ever imagined working with their almost-40-year-old son,” Brecher said. “I’m back! But we’re very much a team, the three of us.”
His main principle for baking bread is this: “As long as I make sure the parameters are right — that there's the right amount of water and the temperatures are right — the bread makes itself. My job is to not interrupt it, to stay out of the way.”
He doesn’t knead the dough. He uses a stretch-and-fold technique. He doesn’t use mixers. He does it all by hand.
“I think it makes a difference,” he said. “Especially over time, you really get a feel for what to expect out of the dough. And I think you'd lose a little bit of that connectedness and sensitivity by using commercial equipment.”
And yes, he really does eat about a loaf and a half a day in the form of sandwiches, French toast, bread pudding, bread and butter.
The bread comes first.
“I'm working all the time,” he said, “and sometimes I don't have time to go shopping, and, you know, around here there's always one food on hand.”