TurnPark Art continues to provide opportunities to support Ukraine through summer festival

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Festivals can be joyful expressions, filled with art, performances, music, dancing and food. For Ekaterina "Katya" Brezgunova, co-founder with husband Igor Gomberg of TurnPark Art Space, their third annual summer festival is also a time for awareness, remembrance, healing and action, informed by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine that impacts both their families.
Gomberg is from Ukraine, Brezgunova is Russian. Living in Russia, they realized that the regime was becoming a dictatorship. After participating in protests, in 2012 they relocated to America, settling in Boston. “We wanted to raise our kids in the atmosphere of freedom and creativity,” Brezgunova said, “not a tough, hostile environment.”
Seeking to display their expansive sculpture collection and provide expression space for their community of artists, in 2017 they created TurnPark, building a Visitors Center with two art galleries and a stone amphitheater on 16 acres of rolling meadows at a former quarry.
As part of season-long art and performance programs, they host an annual summer festival, inviting an eclectic array of artists and performers to celebrate art and life by expressing bold ideas, letting visitors experience art in an outdoor setting.
In 2022, the war in Ukraine erupted, and the hostilities became personal for the emigres, who have family and friends in both countries.
“Our hearts are tearing apart at the news,” they posted on Facebook at the onset. “This insanity must be stopped.”
“May everyone be free from suffering, and may there be peace.”
Taking an active role, they collected and shipped two truckloads of needed supplies, and raised $6,000 in contributions at last year’s summer festival.
This year's festival, "Open Heart," takes place 3-10 p.m. June 10.
“In 2021, our summer festival celebrated the renewal of life after the pandemic,” Brezgunova said. “In 2022, it spread awareness about the war in Ukraine and drew attention to the victims of this aggression.” Raising relief funds remains a primary focus.
This year’s theme, “Open Heart,” “describes a willingness to engage with people through a genuine and authentic connection that comes from love and compassion,” the co-founders said in a joint statement.
The festival is a kaleidoscope of creativity, with performance art, dance, music, wearable sculptures, immersive installations, art projects and bonfires. Most of the artists are Eastern Europeans living in New York City and Boston; some are locals; some from Chili and Israel; many are of Jewish heritage.
TurnPark Technical Director Jared Gelormino, who oversees festival logistics, described the presentations.
“Carolina Muñoz Awad, from Chili, is making interactive wearable sculptures filled with earth, in between a body pillow and weighted blanket. It’s a very soothing, avant garde art piece.”
Live music in the evening is by KlimToT & Drey Project, from the same collective of artists as last year. “They’re very interested in ethnic, ambient and meditative sound. The music is electronic, and ties in didgeridoo and throat singing. Last year it was a real hit.”
There will be a DJ earlier in the day, and Drey will lead a healing group meditation, Gelormino said. And art installations will be displayed all day. Main performances begin around 7:30 p.m.
Multiple dance works between 5 and 7 p.m. curated by Olga Rabetskaya include pieces about whales and intercultural connection.
Some artists are family, Gelormino said. Brezgunova and Gomberg’s daughter, Luna Go, designs dynamic and expressive performance costumes, and her project “Fatal Things” draws on Slavic fairy tales to reimagine a new story that deals with what’s happening in Ukraine. Throughout the day, the costumes move from bright whimsical circus colors to a more somber palate. The story is written by Brezgunova, who writes children’s books and TV shows.
While some darker imagery addresses trauma, overall the festival presents “a happy, healing and nourishing environment,” Gelormino said.
Among several new sculptures in the park are benches, an angel, a large embroidered map book by Luna Go, and creatures up in the trees courtesy of ceramicist Sergei Isupov, whose custom kiln firing was last year’s festival highlight. 2022 was a huge success, Gelormino said; close to 500 people came “from everywhere,” and about 30 percent were Eastern European.
“Art festivals provide a vital platform for creative expression,” Brezgunova said. “Artists come together, share their work, and react to the constantly shifting landscape of our world. They allow visitors to engage with these diverse perspectives, reflect on their own experiences, and find meaning and connection in the midst of difficult times.”
Brezgunova has provided interactive opportunities for visitors to deepen their experience of the festival. In the “Pyrotherapy” project, people can pour their emotions onto a big canvas which will go up in flames at the end of the day. As it burns, problems and negativity crumble into ashes in a spiritual and therapeutic process.
At the “Grief and Release” station,“we will make prayer ties and a peace altar using organic earth materials,” she said; “and, finally, lift a collective prayer for peace and unity via guided soulDance, elevated by live harp.”
HAND CRAFTED will sell food such as tacos and popcorn, with desserts from TurnPark, plus beer and wine. Picnics are welcome, but outside alcohol is not permitted. Attendees can bring blankets and seating. While children are welcome, the festival is suggested for ages 10 and up.
Monetary donations will be collected to support the ongoing relief effort, with Ukrainian merchandise for sale.
“We remain committed to supporting our artists and providing a space for their voices to be heard,” Brezgunova said. “By coming together, we can all contribute to a deeper, more nuanced understanding of the world we live in, and the complex emotions that shape our lives.”
IF YOU GO
What: TurnPark Summer Festival: Open Heart
Where: TurnPark Art Space, 2 Moscow Road, West Stockbridge
When: 3-10 p.m. June 10
Tickets: $40, advance; $45, day of; $25, members. Children 12 and under free with adult.
Information and reservations: 413-232-0275, turnpark.com