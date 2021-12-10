Handcrafted charcuterie and cutting boards that can be customized to match the color of your home's interior

NORTH ADAMS — Rivers of colored resin course through Vito Guerino's handcrafted charcuterie and cutting boards, adding a surprise element as it follows the curves of the natural edges of the wood and fills any cracks or knotholes.
Surprisingly, the North Adams artisan has only been making them for a little over a year. He started his business, Uncle Vito's Woodworks, just after Thanksgiving 2020.
“It all started with the pandemic,” said Guerino, 27, during a recent phone interview. “I started to renovate my garage into a man cave ... and every man cave needs a bar. I reached out to my friend Zach, who cuts down trees for Tree Line in New Hampshire, and he brought me a slab of wood to build a bar, and we built it together.
“I came across a few YouTube videos and I wanted to craft it [the bar top] with epoxy resin,” he said.
But he didn't stop there. His friend had brought extra slabs of wood. Guerino was soon turning the extra wood and epoxy resin into charcuterie and cutting boards.
“I was making charcuterie and cutting boards for family members as Christmas gifts and was posting photos of them on social media outlets,” Guerino said. “People asked if they could buy them. I saw you could make a profit out of a new hobby. I really was just messing around, trying to figure it out.
“I’m still learning ... everything has a learning curve. After a few trials and errors, I started getting the hang of it.”
One individual who saw the boards posted on his social media liked them so much, they bought his entire inventory. Guerino had started his business, and, at the same time, had to remake the boards originally intended as gifts for his family.
Just over a year later, Guerino, who works full-time at Big Y, in North Adams, has added beer flight paddles and coasters to his offerings. And he's looking to expand in the near future. After the holidays, he wants to try building furniture — coffee tables, side tables and wall clocks. He's also making another custom bar.
But right now, he's still focusing on his charcuterie and cutting boards. The boards, which range in price from $60 to $200, are typically 10-by-18-inches or 12-by-24-inches, but Guerino says he has made bigger and smaller sizes. “I can build molds for other pieces.”
A lot of his creative process, Guerino said, is getting the piece of wood ready.
“I have to track it down at sawmills in the Berkshires or through my friend in New Hampshire,” he said. “I look for character in the piece of wood. For custom orders, I also look for dark or light wood, depending on what the customer wants.”
His favorite wood to work with is black walnut. “It’s a hardwood and once you pour oil on it, it darkens and the natural colors [of the wood] are revealed.”
He usually works with cherry, maple and walnut. “It’s more difficult with softer woods, like cedar.”
The wood needs to be dried for months before it can be used. Once the wood has the right moisture level, the slabs are brought to his shop in his basement, where it is cut and planed down to the proper dimensions for each project.
The wood is prepped specifically for each order. Some orders include live edge, the natural edge of the slab where the bark is, before the bark is stripped. Combining epoxy with the natural look of the live edge creates a river effect, which is referred to as an epoxy river pour. Other orders include dimensional straight cuts of wood.
“I use the live edge of the wood with the bark removed,” Guerino said. “Typically, I use one live edge facing another live edge and pour the resin between them, using molds that can handle the hot epoxy resin.
Customers have the option of choosing the color they'd like for the epoxy pour. Guerino said he has a variety of colors of pigment powder and dye and can match almost any color, including colors the customer may have in the interior of their home.
Casting or placing items in these pours is also an option. Guerino has created boards with leaves, rocks, flowers, wine corks and seashells that his customers have collected. Those projects take more time and more materials to create. “I put the pieces of the wood in the mold and pour a base layer of epoxy and then lay the items in, and then top them with more resin.”
His favorite board so far? A board he made with wine corks embedded in the resin. The corks, from a couple’s wedding reception, were first engraved with the wedding guests’ names.
“I’d like to try little gears, nuts and bolts, guitar picks, Legos … the options are endless,” he said.
The epoxy, he said, can take multiple days to fully cure from its liquid state to its solid form. Once the epoxy cures, the piece is finished with multiple levels of sanding. Food-safe oil and wax are applied to the piece, which helps protect the wood. Guerino noted everything that is used in making the boards is food-safe — the wood, epoxy, pigment oils and wax.
A project typically takes three to seven days to complete, sometimes even longer.
Guerino said he took part in a craft fair in September and “it went really well."
"I was supposed to do one this month, but I canceled because I didn’t have any inventory available,” he said. He stopped taking holiday orders in late October, but will take orders for after Jan. 1.
Will he ever turn to woodworking as a full-time job? “You never know. I just want to enjoy it. Once it’s all you’re doing, it becomes less enjoyable. I want to keep it as a hobby.”
To order a board, send Guerino a direct message via facebook.com/unclevitoswoodworks and at instagram.com/unclevitos_woodworks/.