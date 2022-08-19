Urban Renewal returns to The Guthrie Center as part of its Troubadour Series

GREAT BARRINGTON — It’s time to put on your dancing shoes, says George Laye, director of The Guthrie Center at the Old Trinity Church.
On Aug. 27, one of the most high-powered bands on the Guthrie’s Troubadour Series calendar, Urban Renewal, returns for a fourth year to the former church with a night of 1970s funk. Featuring iconic covers including Aretha Franklin, Earth, Wind & Fire and Stevie Wonder, plus some original tunes, the evening will be launched with dynamic West African polyrhythmic drumming.
The band first appeared at the venue in 2018, and again in 2019. After a year’s absence, in 2021 they played for two nights. Now they return for what has become a much anticipated annual event, both by audiences and band members, who travel from around the country to play just this one gig every year, with all proceeds benefiting the Guthrie Center.
Urban Renewal is a reunion band, though not in the traditional musical sense. It began at Wesleyan University in the mid 1970s, said television and theater director — and drummer — Matt Penn by phone from his longtime family home in Stockbridge.
“We had a Beatles band which toured all over New England, then two members left to go to Berklee College of Music. That was the era of Earth, Wind & Fire, so I said, let’s form a funk band, more of a soul band. I had seen a young Wesleyan singer who was wonderful, and knew a couple of horn players from the jazz ensemble, so I did what I do and cast the band.”
Originally called Praxis, after the second year they renamed it Urban Renewal.
“It was a time when there was a political effort to improve and in some cases save inner cities, so the phrase was frequently used,” Penn explained. “It just seemed cool.”
The band was very successful over the next few years, Penn reported, but then they graduated and went their separate ways. 15 years ago, they reformed to play a reunion at Wesleyan.
“Then a summer four years ago, a bunch of us were going to be here in the Northeast. I was helping the Guthrie Center raise money, and said to George, I’ve got this band. He heard a tape and a couple of days later said, 'You guys want a gig here?'”
“For the audience, it’s not sit-back-and-listen folk music, it really is funky and fun and dancing, it’s a real party at the Guthrie. And George kept asking us back.”
It’s become an annual tradition, Penn said. “A number of people in the band are professional musicians, some are doctors; a chemist; I’m a director. Everybody is off doing their own lives and raising children. This is really a sweet opportunity to be together again and play music we enjoy.”
The stage will be filled with both music and musicians. Of 11 band members this year, seven are Wesleyan alumni: Doug Cuomo, guitar; Scott Hecker, trumpet; Billy Hunter, vocals; Robert Levin, keyboards; Matthew Penn, drums; Paul Spiro, percussion; and Bryant Urban, sax, vocals and guitar. The other four are Joey Farber, bass; Camille Gainer Jones, drums; Liz Queler, vocals; and Carl Sturken, guitar.
“We’re spread out across the country, and sometimes one or two can’t make it,” Penn explained, “So, usually we use some young musicians here. Joey Farber who graduated from Berklee College of Music plays bass, he’s the son of one of the lead singers, Liz Queler. We try to keep it in the family.”
With two drum sets and eight musicians playing at a time, the band “just barely” fits the Guthrie stage, Penn said.
While most band members are based across the Northeast, from Pennsylvania to Maine, trumpeter Hecker travels all the way from California. Musicians arrive a few days early to hang out, “then we put in a couple of very long hard rehearsal days.” Penn said.
With a setlist of 1970s songs, all in a soul-funk vein, Urban Renewal is noted for high energy vocals, a tight rhythm section, and powerhouse horns and percussion. “It’s an hour and a half of really fun music,” Penn said. Original songs are mostly written by keyboardist Levin, who plays with different bands but is best known for playing on Broadway.
“Some of us studied West African drumming with master drummer Abraham Adzenyah as part of Wesleyan's ethnomusicology program, so we start each set with a traditional West African piece, which you don’t hear very often,” Penn said. “Our master drummer Rob Levin has been to Ghana probably 20 times.”
Their appearances always attract a good crowd, he noted. Besides locals and summer visitors, some alumni travel a few hundred miles to dance and say hi.
Penn has a very personal connection to the Guthrie Center. Arthur Penn, his film director father, earned an Oscar nomination for “Alice’s Restaurant” (1969), inspired by Arlo Guthrie’s musical Thanksgiving saga. The film was partly shot on location at the former church.
“I was a wee lad of 9,” said Penn, who spent some childhood years living and attending school in the Berkshires. “It was the 60s, everything was kinda wild. Dad had heard the song and thought there was a film in there. Arlo came over, he was this wonderful, very funny guy.”
Supporting the Guthrie Center “has great sentimental value,” Penn said. “It’s important to help a place that helps people, for us it’s a real joy.”
Arlo Guthrie founded the Guthrie Center in 1991 in the former Trinity Church, once owned by Alice Brock of Alice’s Restaurant fame. Concert proceeds helps serve the community with free meals, social and spiritual services, and live music all summer long.
Director Laye was a close friend of Arlo Guthrie’s late wife, Jackie; they worked together at the legendary Troubadour nightclub in West Hollywood. In 1971, “I came to visit for a week and I’m still here,” Laye said.
Laye has worked at the Guthrie Center for more than two decades, and with Arlo Guthrie on and off for two decades before that.
“I started booking acts in 2000, and in 2004 started running the place. It’s been a long, wonderful road, we’re getting a lot done here and helping a lot of folks in the community," Laye said. “I’ll have any kind of music here, I’m open to everything. We’ve done Celtic, classical guitar, a lot of folk, jazz, rock. We’ve had a few rappers at our Hootenannies. And we’ve had some great spoken word here, poets from all over the world.”
“[When] Matt talked to me about his group, he said we’ll play a benefit and give the money to the Center. The first year it just knocked my socks off. The music is wonderful, great musicians, lovely people, and a sound man’s nightmare. It’s always a fun show, you’ve got to move. This is their 4th year, they come from all over the country to be here. It’s just a win-win for everybody.”
“It’s eclectic in the sense you don’t know what it’s going to be, the show changes year to year, but it’s the same format. The way it’s set up is just as exciting as the music itself, they start with this wonderful drumming.”
With up to a dozen people on stage, “It’s like a zoo,” Laye said, “but we’ve never had an issue. It’s almost like family coming these days.”
Since the pandemic, audience capacity has reduced from 110 to 70. Audience ages vary depending on the musician, and Urban Renewal attracts a younger crowd age 30 and up, Laye said.
“They’re coming to dance and hear good music and move around and drink some beer,” he said. Dinner, beer and wine are served at all Guthrie Center shows, he noted.
Laye paused Guthrie programs only briefly during the pandemic. “We did community lunch and Thanksgiving for 170 to go. People were hungry whether there was a disease running around the country or not. We were all very careful in the kitchen.”
“Any time anybody puts a dollar in the donation jar it keeps things happening,” he explained. “When we can add Urban Renewal and have fun doing it, that’s really a plus. My volunteers are out there dancing, and that makes me feel real good.”
IF YOU GO
What: 2022 Troubadour Series
Who: Urban Renewal band
Where: The Guthrie Center, 2 Van Deusenville Road, Great Barrington
When: 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for light fare, beer and wine.
Tickets: $40, general admission. Advance purchase advised.
Reservations and more information: 413-528-1955, guthriecenter.org, theguthriecenter.simpletix.com
Covid-19 Precautions: Masks highly recommended.