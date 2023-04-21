A look back at how Ventfort Hall was saved from the wrecking ball and what the Gilded Age museum's leadership hopes for its future

“The condition of the place was worse than we thought,” Sprague said, remembering when she and her husband Peter first saw the space; holes in portions of the flat roof had allowed water to seep through, apparently for years. “We didn’t know that structurally, it was full of rot.”

Now, almost 30 years later, Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum is one of the rare “Cottages” of the era open to the public nearly every day of the year. The museum stands today thanks to the non-profit Ventfort Hall Association, an all-volunteer group started by Sprague and the late Marcia Brown.

Just east of downtown and Trinity Church on Walker Street, “this Jacobean Revival building has lived so many lives, not just the Gilded Age,” said Wendy Healey, the new executive director of Ventfort Hall.

Ventfort was completed in 1893 as a summer home for George Hale Morgan and for his wife, Sarah Spencer Morgan, sister of financier and railroad magnate J.P. Morgan. The cost: $950,000 (about $33 million in today’s money).

Described when built as “one of the most beautiful places in Lenox,” the house had 28 rooms, including 15 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and 17 fireplaces. It featured a soaring three-story great hall and staircase with wood paneling detailing. Other rooms included: an elegant salon, paneled library, a dining room, a billiard room and bowling alley. Amenities included combined gas and electric light fixtures, an elevator, burglar alarms and central heating. The original 26-acre property included two gatehouses, a carriage house/stable and six greenhouses.

It was one of about 75 “Cottages” built in Lenox and Stockbridge during the Gilded Age years between the Civil War and the First World War. After World War II, it was a dorm for Tanglewood music students for several years, then a summer music and arts-oriented hotel for diverse visitors known as Festival House, the Fokine Ballet Summer Camp for girls and housing for the Bible Speaks sect from 1977 to 1987.

“It is one of only four [Berkshire Cottages] in the Berkshires that is open to the public as a museum,” Healey said, along with The Mount in Lenox, and Naumkeag and Chesterwood in Stockbridge. “All the rest have been adapted for other uses, many as private homes or condos.”

On June 13, 1997, with the help of many private donations and loans, and with a five-year loan from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Ventfort Hall Association purchased the property.

They paid developer Arthur Ivey $508,000 for the property. He had planned to demolish the mansion to make way for a nursing home. Instead he donated $100,000 back to the non-profit, Sprague said during The Eagle’s meeting with current leaders of Ventfort’s team.

Sprague remembers Ventfort’s close call as it barely survived Ivey’s plan for demolition.

“They started ripping out the interior,” she said, including the library and dining room, unprotected by the mansion’s listing on the National Register of Historic Places since 1993. In the nick of time, Sprague and her friend “Marci” Brown recruited a team of carpenters from Boston to start undoing the damage.

Today, the association faces formidable challenges. It still needs additional millions of dollars for restoration, construction, renovation and structural repairs.

The site is open nearly every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for guided and self-guided tours, plus scheduled teas and talks, as well as ghost tours and “paranormal investigations.” It’s a sought-after rental destination for filmmakers since it was a setting in 1998 for the major Hollywood film “The Cider House Rules” and for weddings and other celebrations.

Attendance has recovered from the COVID-19 lull, with about 11,000 people visiting individually or in group tours and attending events, with monthly totals now expanding, Director of Operations Haley Barbieri said. Interest has surged, thanks in part to the HBO series “The Gilded Age.”

THE PARANORMAL AS A BIG DRAW Among the most popular attractions are Robert Oakes’s frequent Ghost Tours (there are two on April 29) and David Raby’s occasional five-hour Paranormal Investigations from 7 p.m. to midnight. Nathan, the board president, pointed out there were noisy third-floor raccoons and squirrels in residence in the past, often setting off the alarm system in the wee hours, prompting responses by police and occasionally by Nathan herself. The heating system also produced strange sounds. “People are fascinated by this stuff in a lot of these old houses,” she concedes, citing workers at Ventfort who have felt “a tap on the shoulder. People claim they have seen things, although, I haven’t.” But at one point, she felt pushed to the floor by some paranormal force. Barbieri, the operations director, said she has perceived moving “shadowy figures” during one of the ghost tours. As for Sprague, she admits that she has "never felt anything, but there were curious coincidences. But I’m cynical about this, frankly.” It’s important to “myth-bust,” Barbieri notes. “There are things that might seem paranormal but can be explained, and then there are some that can’t be.”

But for Healey, who has a background in banking, financial technology and marketing — with a passion for history, the arts, literature and classical music — the Gilded Age museum can be so much more.

“Ventfort Hall doesn’t have the high profile that I really believe it should have and can have,” Healey said. “It’s phenomenal, I love it here.” She plans to use her experience as a fund-raiser as her primary mandate.

The current annual operating budget is $400,000, and the non-profit is showing a loss of $50,000. The reason: Inadequate fundraising despite strong revenue from tours, events and the gift shop, according to Board of Directors President Alice Nathan, who also coordinates special events and oversees the gift shop.

A major contributor to the loss are annual mortgage payments of $40,000 to Adams Community Bank. There’s still about $460,000 to be paid down.

“We need to bring in a lot of funds to continue our Master Plan,” Healey said.

The plan was unveiled in March 2017 by Spencer & Vogt, now the Spencer Preservation Group, an architectural, engineering and design planning firm now based in Nahant, near Boston.

At that time, it listed $6.2 million in necessary, phased-in renovations. Since then, about $850,000 has been spent on renovations and urgent repairs, Healey reports, focusing on critical emergency life safety, elevator and related work, which had been estimated at $5 million by the consultants. (The association replaced a recommended four-story, $1.3 million elevator with a two-floor “lift,” the minimum requirement by town building codes, costing $400,000.)

Looking ahead, the top priority for restoration is the mansion. The nearby Carriage House is stable, although it has roof work to be done. But it has “endless possibilities,” Healey said, such as for archives, classrooms, programming or residential uses.

Going forward, renovation estimates will be updated, phase by phase, Healey said. An aggressive grant-writing agenda is top of mind for this year and 2024, with a target of $700,000 to support continuing renovations. That will be followed by a capital campaign in 2025, with “a realistic target” to be set late next year.

The end result for Ventfort Hall: “A full, self-sustaining, financially secure museum with an endowment, including education space, with a diverse array of exhibits, collections reflecting not just the Gilded Age but other eras important to the house,” Healey predicted. “It’s important to tell the story of diversity during the Festival House era.”