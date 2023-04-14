Ventfort Hall summer lecture series to feature talks on Ashintully, Mary Todd Lincoln, Ogden Codman Jr. and the lost Newport mansions

LENOX — Child labor, life at Ashintully and the Berkshires' sordid underbelly — during the Gilded Age — are just a few of the topics that will be explored this summer during Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum's annual summer lecture series of Tuesday Teas & Talks. The talks, which are followed by a Victorian-era tea service and treats, take place 4 p.m. every Tuesday from June 20 to Aug. 29, with the exception of July 4. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 day of and will go on sale in early May.
2023 TUESDAY TEA & TALKS
Where: Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St., Lenox
Cost: $30 with advance registration, $35 day of event
Information and tickets: 413-637-3206, gildedage.org
A Thin Veneer: The Berkshires’ Sordid Underbelly in the Gilded Age
What: Freelance journalist, local author and former crime and courts reporter for The Berkshire Eagle, Andrew Amelinckx, will speak about the Berkshires’ sordid underbelly during the Gilded Age with three tales of crime, tragedy and bedlam from his 2015 book "Gilded Age Murder & Mayhem in the Berkshires."
When: 4 p.m. June 20
Going to Museums with an Artist
What: Join painter, sculptor and author Lincoln Perry for an enlightening talk about not only some of the world's greatest art, but how an artist views, experiences and borrows from that art in his recently published book, Seeing Like An Artist.
When: 4 p.m. June 27
Mary Todd Lincoln as Hostess and Housewife
What: Learn about the life of Mary Todd Lincoln and how she went from western belle to frugal housewife to First Lady of the United States from local Chesterwood tour guide and lifelong student of Abraham Lincoln history, Louise Levy.
When: 4 p.m. July 11
Architecture of the Gilded Age in New York City
What: Phillip Dodd will discuss his latest book, "An American Renaissance Beaux-Arts Architecture in New York City," with a foreword by Julian Fellowes.
When: 4 p.m. July 18
L. C. Peters: From Immigrant to Pillar of the Community
What: Carol Lindsay will discuss her third great grandfather, Leonard Constance Peters, who was instrumental in the development of Lenox.
When: 4 p.m. July 25
Lost Gilded Age Mansions of Newport
What: Uncover the history and legacy of lost Gilded Age mansions and estates from Newport, R.I. with Gary Lawrance, architect, author and historian.
When: 4 p.m., Aug. 1
Ashintully, the McLennans and a Special Friendship
What: Holly McLennan Ketron will talk about the magnificent house built by her grandmother in Tyringham, the life of three generations in the house, and the deep friendship between Grace McLennan and Mildred Bliss, creator of the gardens and house at Dumbarton Oaks, Washington D.C.
When: 4 p.m. Aug. 8
Child Labor in the Gilded Age
What: Chaim Rosenberg, author of 15 books largely on the role of the individual in shaping American greatness, will tell us about two million American children under 16 — some as young as four or five — at the close of the 19th century were employed on farms, in mills, canneries, factories, mines and offices or selling newspapers and fruits and vegetables on the streets.
When: 4 p.m. Aug. 15
Ogden Codman Jr.: Transatlantic Tastemaker
What: Codman Estate researcher and lead guide Camille Arbogast will speak about the life and oeuvre of Ogden Codman, Jr.: architect, interior designer, and, with Edith Wharton, co-author of the design classic "The Decoration of Houses."
When: 4 p.m. Aug. 22
The World of Mary Dickerson, Dressmaker and Activist
What: Theresa Guzman Stokes, executive director of the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society, will speak about Mary Dickerson (1830-1914) who owned a "Fashionable Dressmaking Establishment" located on Bellevue Avenue, Newport RI, and created dresses for the prominent people of Newport during the Gilded Age.
When: 4 p.m. Aug. 22