Ventfort Hall releases on-demand 'Encore Series' for Women's History Month

LENOX — In celebration of Women's History Month, Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum has released three previously recorded lectures about Mary Pickford, Joanne Simpson and Helen Hamilton Gardener.
The 'Encore Series,' is viewable on-demand on Eventbrite. Each lecture, recorded at the mansion during 2021, is $10 and can be viewed anytime through March 31.
There are no in-person tickets for this series.
WORLD'S FIRST MAJOR MOVIE STAR
Mary Pickford's rise to fame, from a penniless pioneer in a new medium to an astute businesswoman and actress, is chronicled in multi-faceted writer, director, performer, producer Michelle Cohen's talk, “Mary Pickford: The World’s First Major Movie Star."
Pickford's relationships with her husband Douglas Fairbanks, Sr., Charlie Chaplin and D.W. Griffith resulted in the formation of United Artists. As an actress, her work defined film acting. As a producer, she set standards for high quality. She helped shape the trade through precedent-setting contracts, foundation of the Academy, as well as the Oscars annual event. Pickford's decisions still have influence in Hollywood.
Stream the lecture: vhvodmarypickford.eventbrite.com
FIRST AMERICAN WOMAN PH.D. IN METEOROLOGY
Joanne Simpson blazed a trail for women in the male-dominated field of meteorology by becoming the first American woman to earn a Ph.D. in the subject. But she didn't stop there as James Rodger Fleming, author of "First Woman: Joanne Simpson and the Tropical Atmosphere," explains in his talk of the same name.
Simpson also made an important discovery — clouds are the spark plugs in the heat engine of the tropical atmosphere, and heat from the tropics drives the planet’s general circulation. Simpson held a passion for clouds and severe storms. She flew into and above them, photographed, modeled and attempted to modify them, studying them from all angles.
Stream the lecture: vhvodjoannesimpson.eventbrite.com
FALLEN WOMAN, FREE THINKER
Exposed in Ohio newspapers for an affair with a married man, Alice Chenoweth refused to cower in shame. Instead, she changed her name to Helen Hamilton Gardener, moved to New York, pretended to be married to her lover and became a wildly popular lecturer and author. This presentation by Kimberly Hamlin is based on her book, "Free Thinker: Sex, Suffrage, and the Extraordinary Life of Helen Hamilton Gardener."
Called the “Harriet Beecher Stowe of Fallen Women,” Gardener campaigned to raise the age of sexual consent for girls, decried double standards of sexual morality, and debunked scientists’ claims that women’s brains were inferior. Moving to Washington, D. C., she became the suffragists’ lead negotiator in the capital. She persuaded Woodrow Wilson and other male politicians to support the 19th Amendment. In 1920, President Wilson appointed Gardener to the U.S. Civil Service Commission, making her the highest-ranking woman in the federal government.
Stream the lecture: vhvodhhg.eventbrite.com