'The Responder' (Britbox)
Tension can have a strong allure in a television series, but usually that tone is equated with action shows that have people racing against time, people like Kiefer Sutherland. But there are other kinds of tension than rushing to save the day, and these can often be richer and have larger meaning both in your view of the world and your view of yourself. One recent British series captures this idea perfectly by placing the source of that tension within real world settings and presenting more down to earth scenarios that are truly out of the control of the main character, no matter how hard they try to correct it.
"The Responder" follows police officer Chris Carson — played with an intense, freewheeling madness by Martin Freeman who brings up depths that even with his obvious talent as an actor I never imagined he had. Carson is a beat cop who prefers to work alone and his fellow officers are happy with this arrangement. There’s some incident in his past, a moment of disgrace, that has put him in this place where he is viewed by others as trouble at best and dangerous at worst.
In his solitude, Carson has managed to make his beat his own, and he’s developed relationships with the down-and-outs who wander through the streets, as well as the clueless and the criminal. One particular problem for him is drug abuser Casey (Emily Fairn). Carson’s trying to set her on the straight and narrow, but she doesn’t want to go there. At the same time he’s juggling issues with lunkhead petty criminal Marco (Josh Finan) and a friend from his past, drug dealer Carl (Ian Hart).
The last thing Carson needs is a partner, so that’s what he ends up with — Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo), a by-the-book rookie who threatens to disrupt the delicate balance he’s created in keeping the peace in the neighborhood he watches over. But as each semblance of peace is stripped away, as Carson tries to take one screw-up and fix it, the audience is left watching everything tumble around him. The pieces are plummeting down from the sky, but there’s no way Carson can catch them all. It’s just hopeless.
But it’s Carson’s inability to admit something’s hopeless that propels the tension. It’s already been created by the reality of the streets, and heightened by the inability of so many people to just do the right thing and accept that they don’t get a big payoff. But it’s that inability that creates the danger and the back-stabbing, and Carson is left in a place that he is going to have to hold it all together. Even as he is convinced that he can do it, you, the viewer, is pretty sure that it’s impossible, and you are left watching it all fall apart despite his best efforts.
Freeman truly steps up to another level with this performance. Barely able to keep his emotions inside, hostile but still caring, he’s a force to be reckoned with on the screen and within the drama, but at the same time hardly invincible. And he’s surrounded by a cast that seems to wear their roles as second skin, particularly Fairn and Finan as feckless street kids just trying to make a better life for themselves even if they haven’t got a clue how to do it.
And through this all, somehow the series never loses its sense of humor. Writer Tony Schumacher is a former cop who lived the life he gives to Carson and it feels very genuine. It also shows that you don’t have to have high stakes, blowing-up-a-city threats to create the kind of tension that can rattle you while you watch things unfold. Sometimes the little things, and the small lives that deal with them, are all you need to bowl you over.