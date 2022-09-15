It’s surprising that the FX series "Pistol," which tells the story of the infamous band the Sex Pistols, ends with a joyful scene, a recreation of the band’s benefit performance on Christmas day 1977 for the children of striking firefighters in Huddersfield. It’s a giddy spectacle that shows the band in good cheer and good unity. The scene highlights what could have been, had the band not self-destructed.