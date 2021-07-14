LENOX — Dutch-duo pianist brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen will not perform with the Boston Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, July 18. Violinist Gil Shaham replaces the duo.
The Jussens, who were scheduled to perform Mozart's Concerto in E-flat for Two Pianos, K.365 with the orchestra, under the direction of Andris Nelsons, music director. the brothers had to withdraw from the performance at the Koussevitzky Music Shed due to COVID-related travel issues, according to a statement released by the BSO.
Shaham is scheduled to perform Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3 in G, K.216 with the orchestra. There are no other changes to Sunday's 2:30 p.m. concert program, which includes performances of Mendelssohn-Hensel's Overture in C and Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 5, Reformation.