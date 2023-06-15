Meet the North Adams drag queen Vuronika Baked who's teaching teen cooking classes

NORTH ADAMS — In the kitchen of All Saints Berkshire Episcopal Church on a recent afternoon, a group of eight teens gathered around Vuronika Baked, a drag queen, as she explained in detail how to make sugar cookies.
Wearing a bright yellow dress, several strings of pearls around her neck and wrists, and dramatic eye makeup, Baked went through the steps, demonstrating how to crack the eggs, use a stand mixer, and going over different types of sugar. Zach Chaffee, 14, cracked the egg into the batter.
"That's it," Baked said about 15 minutes later, "really not that difficult."
Baked, also known as Keifer Gammell, has been teaching a series of cooking classes in drag through the ROOTS Teen Center, which is just down the street from the church.
"The goal is to teach people how to cook. Doing it in drag, it makes it less intimidating," she said. "Someone who is dressed up silly by nature in character."
It also brings together Baked's passions for drag and cooking while teaching important life skills to young people.
"Learning how to cook seems to be a lost art form," she said. Growing up, she learned to cook, but as an adult, she realized not everyone had that same privilege and access to resources.
In one class, she taught a group how to make gnocchi, or Italian dumplings, which is not a beginner dish but the class did it successfully, she said.
After making the dumplings, participants felt accomplished, she said. “I just made pasta. I love pasta, and I just made it from four ingredients," the students told her, Baked said. "That look on their faces was so cool."
Teens have also learned how to safely chop vegetables for salad and make food like calzones, French toast, overnight oats, smoothies and truffles. Students leave class with food to bring home and a tool they used to make it, a door prize funded through a donation from the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.
Baked has performed at drag brunches, bingo, and Pride celebrations. She plans to host one more class this summer for ROOTS, and eventually, would love to expand and offer classes to adults.
After Baked demonstrated how to make the sugar cookies, it was time to decorate them. With Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus playing in the background, teens frosted heart and unicorn-shaped cookies and adorned them with colorful sprinkles. One person frosted a cookie with pink, white and blue stripes, the colors of the transgender pride flag.
When the cooking class series first started, some teens were hesitant to sign up and didn't know what a drag queen was, Hunter Harpin, a program manager at the teen center, said. "Now going to the program the question is: When is the next one?" Other teens in the ROOTS community, specifically those who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community, related to Baked, Harpin said.
Liv Macdonald, 14, has been to a few classes, drawn both to learning about cooking and excited to see a drag queen after watching a performance at Berkshire Pride.
Like many teens, Cory Hosier, 14, didn't have much cooking experience.
Photos: ROOTS Teen Center Drag Cooking workshop with drag queen Vuronika Baked
Drag Queen Vuronika Baked hosts a Drag Cooking class for members of the ROOTS Teen Center at the All Saints Berkshire Episcopal Church Community Kitchen in North Adams. This week, the workshop taught the teens how to bake and decorate sugar cookies.
"I've never used an oven or anything before," he said. In one class, with Baked, he learned how to make French toast. "That was really fun."