Following a 9-year hiatus, West Stockbridge's volunteer-fueled Zucchini Festival is back

Illustration of face made from zucchinis

West Stockbridge's Zucchini Festival returns 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 12. 

 IMAGE PROVIDED BY WEST STOCKBRIDGE ZUCCHINI FESTIVAL

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Zucchini-shaped lawn signs with sage sayings are sprouting around town with some very important news: The West Stockbridge Zucchini Festival is back!

The beloved town tradition began 20 years ago, in 2003, but ran out of steam a decade later. After a nine year absence, West Stockbridge Cultural Council Chair Marjorie Powell is spearheading the return of the day-long family-friendly community festival filled with zucchini-themed activities, contests, games, music, food and fireworks.

