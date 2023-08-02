Following a 9-year hiatus, West Stockbridge's volunteer-fueled Zucchini Festival is back

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Zucchini-shaped lawn signs with sage sayings are sprouting around town with some very important news: The West Stockbridge Zucchini Festival is back!
The beloved town tradition began 20 years ago, in 2003, but ran out of steam a decade later. After a nine year absence, West Stockbridge Cultural Council Chair Marjorie Powell is spearheading the return of the day-long family-friendly community festival filled with zucchini-themed activities, contests, games, music, food and fireworks.