NORTH ADAMS — In alt-rock band Wilco's new music video for "A Lifetime to Find," front man Jeff Tweedy sings to the grim reaper over drinks at a bar.
That bar may be recognizable to some in the Berkshires. The video was shot entirely in North Adams Elks Lodge No. 487, on Eagle Street, and directed by filmmaker Joe Aidonidis, who owns Great Sky Media in North Adams.
"I think [Wilco] really respect North Adams and they clearly want to see cool things happen here," Aidonidis said during a recent interview.
Released on YouTube on Oct. 18, "A Lifetime to Find" is one of 21 Tweedy-penned tracks appearing on the double album "Cruel Country," Wilco's 12th studio album being released on Jan. 20, 2023. Wilco, when contacted, was not available for an interview.
Between shots of the band rocking out in the lodge, the video has a series of scenes with death who is personified sometimes by a person in a grim reaper cloak (John "Cash" Hendrix) and other times by a puppet holding a scythe.
"Oh death/Oh death/I was just getting dressed/The place is a mess/I was hoping you’d forget/But I can feel you in my chest," Tweedy sings to the puppet version of death sitting next to him. He controlled the puppet's mouth while its arms were controlled by people hidden under a table. “It was a team effort," Aidonidis said.
In one of the vignettes, band member John Stirratt beats death in a pool match. As he reaches for his victory cash on the table, he vanishes in a poof of smoke. In another scene, a man (Austin Becker) who tries to cheat in a poker match against death meets the same fate, and death triumphantly claims all the poker chips. And in another scene, band members Nels Cline and Mikael Jorgensen share shots at the bar with death.
What do the vignettes reveal?
"You can't cheat death. You can’t win against death. And you might as well embrace it. By embracing it, you embrace life," Aidonidis said. "This should be a celebration of life even though death is the main character. He can be your friend by showing you how to live well — by showing you you won't live forever.”
The video was shot when the band was in town at the end of May for Solid Sound, a biennial music festival Wilco curates at Mass MoCA. The band was dead set on the Elks Lodge as its shoot location, Aidonidis said.
"It's kind of this weird gem in North Adams," he said.
Doug Merrick is secretary of the Elks Lodge and has been with the organization for more than 35 years.
"I've been here a long time and we've never had anything like that filmed here," he said. "The gentleman is a heck of a singer."
Merrick was there when the band filmed, and he was impressed that the band was down-to-earth. They wanted to keep all the signs the lodge normally has in place, Merrick said.
"They didn't want to hide any of it," he said, pointing to a bingo board and a taxidermy elk's head mounted on the wall of one of the lodge's large rooms where Wilco played its music in the video. People were filtering into that same room late on a recent Friday afternoon, chatting and eating before weekly bingo started.
The lodge was instantly recognizable to Lauren Ferin, executive assistant at the Berkshire International Film Festival who also happens to be a dedicated Wilco fan — she's seen the band perform live at least 10 times and never missed a Solid Sound Festival.
“It’s quirky and funny," she said of the video, "and I think again it serves its purpose that you can’t take life too seriously because death comes for us all."
Ferin was excited to see that the band filmed it in the Berkshires.
"Anything to promote more film and filmmakers in the Berkshires," she said.
The music video was "a true collaboration with people who live here and well-known artists who come here," Aidonidis said. "I think that doesn't happen often. ... I would love to see that happen more."