Willi Carlisle knew he'd become a folk singer, so he chose to earn his MFA at a university with a lot of banjo players he could learn from

NORTH ADAMS — Willi Carlisle says he was the kind of kid in high school who would go right from football practice to play Dungeons & Dragons. In college, he split time between experimental theater productions and playing in a punk band. And while in graduate school studying writing, he spent most of his time learning the banjo and working construction jobs. He knew his path would eventually lead to becoming a folk singer, but he was going to bring everything he picked up along the way.
“I have been really lucky to love a lot of things,” he says. “And to do them without apology or explanation, just because I thought they were interesting. That’s a lot of privilege, but it helped build me up.”
As a songwriter, his work captures a sense of craftsmanship that digs deep into the sound of traditional music but is open and big-hearted enough to be deeply of the moment. It comes in ballads and blues that tell stories and meditate on economic injustice, queerness, and the despair and hope at the heart of American life.
Carlisle will be performing at FreshGrass on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Reached by phone in the Ozarks of Northwest Arkansas, his base when not on the road, he says it is not as much about saying something new as finding a new way to say it.
“Folk songs have always been about all of these conditions,” he says, just with differences in the technology available and the words used.
His most recent album, “Peculiar, Missouri,” was released last July and are a series of snapshots of lives today. One song borrows some Mexican folk rhythms, another “Vanlife” is a rollicking trucker song whose jauntiness covers over that it is about being unhoused. “It’s a fine line between having to and choosin’ it.”
Many of the songs are in the “talking blues” style, where Carlisle spins stories and observations — he jokes that the biggest criticism he hears is that his songs have too many words. That can include stories about the ups and downs of show business, as in “Tulsa’s Last Musician.”
But they also frequently leap into the metaphysical, as on the title track “Peculiar, Missouri.” It’s about having a panic attack in a small-town Walmart, becoming overwhelmed by the enormity of the global consumer economy and the alienating loneliness of a remote spot under a cold and indifferent sky. It ends with an honest and well-earned shrug: “I sure wish I knew what we were supposed to do with ourselves / If you get any good ideas, won’t you let me know?”
Dwelling in uncertainty and trying to exist in multiple dimensions is not easy in the music industry. “I don’t want to be identified primarily as a folk singer,” he says.“I want to a folk, country, et cetera musician. I want to be all of the above.”
That sensibility includes his own perspective, as an artist who describes himself as queer. The song “Life on the Fence” sounds like a familiar lovesick ballad, but emerges as a song about the conflicted feelings that come with a same-sex attraction, with the question, “Why is livin’ a lie more easy than life on the fence?”
In a genre that can fixate on labels and categories, he says he has felt some pushback from the roots music community, but he keeps it in perspective. “Not being able to properly identify one thing that you are is not a great marketing scheme here in the later days of Babylon,” he jokes. “So usually when I find pushback, it’s from somebody that isn’t gonna bother to look with much nuance at what I’m doing. And I admit, maybe I require a little bit of nuance, but I think realistically everything does.”
Carlisle approached his work with an amateur’s passion and an academic’s sense of purpose. Growing up in Kansas and Illinois, he moved to attend the University of Arkansas to get an MFA in writing poetry, but really chose to go there because there were a lot of banjo players he hoped to learn from. Immersing himself in that world quickly became “the majority of my social life and existence,” going to square dances and old-time jams. It was a process he described as organic, a matter of sending emails and just showing up.
While he says he appreciates the “wisdom tradition” of a traditional school program — of sitting and digging into a text with a group of equally committed readers — he noted there were differences where they could reach. “I think a major difference between [folk music] and the poetry world was that there was a general lack of competitiveness,” he says. “Although there was a lot of showing off.”
For his new album, he said he felt he was allowed to really embrace his eclecticism and vision. “I got to go all over the board,” he says. “I got to go anywhere I wanted to. And now that I see that kind of freedom can work for me.”
With a bit of push and pull. That in the face of serious climate and ecological crises “it makes sense for us to adopt a model of love and productivity.” One that is “clear, that’s odd, that’s all encompassing, that accepts differences and changes.”
He said he thinks it is a pretty consistent worldview, laid out on the album’s opening track “Your Heart’s a Big Tent,” which comes to the conclusion all you can do is “Just sing until you love yourself / and love until you die.”
Carlisle will be performing back in the Northeast later this fall, at Club Passim in Cambridge on Sept. 29 and at the Stone Church in Brattleboro on Nov. 5.
IF YOU GO
Who: Willi Carlisle
What: FreshGrass Festival
Where: No Depression Stage, FreshGrass, Mass MoCA, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams
When: 11:15 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday
Tickets: 413-662-2111, massmoca.org