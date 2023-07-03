<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
FREE SUMMER MOVIES

3 places to watch free, family-friendly movies 'under the stars' in the Berkshires

Enjoy free movies "under the stars" in Adams, Williamstown and Pittsfield on Fridays in July and August. 

Movie fans rejoice! With warm summer nights comes another season of outdoor movies across the Berkshires. This year, three communities have lineups of family-friendly films throughout July and August, all free and open to the public.

FILMS ON THE SCIENCE QUAD

Since 2007, Images Cinema, Williamstown’s independent film house, has put on a  free-to-the-community summer film series. This year, Images’ new inflatable vinyl screen and sound system will be set up on the Williams Science Quad, a sloping lawn with a “natural amphitheater shape,” Images Executive Director Dan Hudson said.

The selection of films is an “intergenerational lineup,” he added, including movies from older franchises and straight-to-streaming films that many haven’t had a chance to see on a big screen or with a crowd. 

Images Under the Stars

Movies start at sundown. If a movie is postponed due to rain, it will be rescheduled to Aug. 6.

Where: Williams College Science Quad, Williamstown

Movies:

July 9: “Turning Red”

July 16: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

July 23: “Emma”

July 30: “The Muppets”

More information: imagescinema.org

MOVIES ON THE LAWN 

On four Fridays this summer,  families are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to the lawn of the Adams Visitors Center, where they can watch a slate of family-friendly movies under the night sky.

“We’re targeting kids, younger kids, teenagers — and we’re hoping they’ll come with their parents and their grandparents to have a fun night out,” Adams Events Committee Chairperson Crystal Wojcik said.

Movies Under The Stars

Lawn opens at 7:30 p.m. Movies start at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Adams Visitors Center, 3 East Hoosac St., Adams

Movies:

July 7: “Clifford the Big Red Dog”

July 21: “Turning Red”

Aug. 4: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

Aug. 18: “Finding Nemo”

More information: town.adams.ma.us

MOVIE NIGHTS AT CLAPP PARK

For 19 years, Pittsfield Parks and Recreation has brought outdoor movies to the city — once at The Common, and now at Clapp Park. A screen will be hung at the back stop of the baseball field, and visitors can watch the animated film lineup from the infield and outfield.

“It’s just a great sight on a warm Berkshire night to see families together watching a movie under the stars,”  said Jim McGrath, Pittsfield's park, open space and natural resource program manager. “It’s what our parks are designed for.”

Pittsfield Summer Outdoor Movie Series

Movies start at 8:30 p.m. on Fridays. If a movie is postponed due to rain, it will be rescheduled to Aug. 4 or 11 and the rain date will be posted on the Pittsfield Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Where: Clapp Park, 245 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield

Movies:

July 7: “Trolls”

July 14: “Frozen II”

July 21: “Lightyear”

July 28: “Moana”

More information: cityofpittsfield.org

Luke Chinman can be reached at lchinman@berkshireeagle.com.

