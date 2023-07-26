Mounting a traditional season at Williamstown Theatre Festival with its 'summer stock' model isn't feasible, leaders say. But how will the theater move forward?

WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown Theatre Festival officials say mounting a season similar to its 2019 schedule, a pared down version of it, would cost $1.6 million more to produce today.

It's an amount that isn't feasible or even sustainable, now that it's abandoned it's previous "summer stock" model, in which most apprentices paid to participate in the program and worked long hours in exchange for the experience of learning from seasoned professionals, including Broadway and Hollywood stars, and networking opportunities.

In a season of transition, festival officials are reaching out to the public through an online survey and two in-person opportunities to discuss what the future will look like.

About 45 people, many of whom are longtime festival attendees, gathered at '62 Center for Theatre and Dance at Williams College on Tuesday evening to participate in a town hall conversation with interim Artistic Director Jenny Gersten and Special Programs Associate James Montaño.

A second town hall-style conversation will be held 8:30 a.m. Aug. 1 at the festival’s Nikos Stage at the '62 Center for Theatre and Dance, 1000 Main St., Williamstown.

“Are their models so vastly different?,” a participant asked. Like many others in attendance, he expressed confusion as to how other Berkshire theaters were able to mount full seasons after returning from the pandemic.

The short answer was yes. As Gersten said, “these theaters had models they could go back into.”

“We don’t know how to make up that difference,” she said.

She then mentioned that in 2022, they were able to program more because they had COVID-19 related federal funding.

Prior to opening the floor to comments and questions from those in attendance, Gersten and Montaño spoke about the current state of the festival. In their back-and-forth, the pair returned to many of the points the theater has made elsewhere.

Gersten said that the theater has come to terms with the fact that little or zero pay for young workers was not an acceptable model.

Montaño himself said that when he was an undergraduate at University of Massachusetts Amherst, he admired the festival from afar but financial barriers didn't allow him to participate as an apprentice or intern.

Gersten said the theater has been working with financial and management consulting firms to identify viable forms for the company’s future that included maintaining the interplay between theater professionals and emerging artists.

The last question Montaño asked Gersten was what the community could do for the theater now.

After expressing gratitude for their investment in the festival, she called on the audience to be ambassadors for these conversations, to buy tickets everywhere they're able, and to donate money to theaters.

Even with a $10 donation, she said, “you have no idea how far that goes.”

One audience member asked if there was room for more collaboration with Barrington Stage, referencing the theater's upcoming co-production of the musical “A New Brain,” which will be produced in Pittsfield.

Gersten said that the theater is interested in partnering with a whole range of local arts organizations.

She mentioned that she’s been in conversation with Kristy Edmund, director of the Massachusetts Museum on Contemporary Art, about working together, and said she’d be interested in potentially working with Jacob’s Pillow on dance theater.

When one woman asked for specific potential paths the theater is considering, Gersten paused before sharing that the theater was considering year-round digital classrooms or performances, broadening access to the festival.

“Can our shows simultaneously be experienced on a more national level?” Gersten asked.

A man in the audience raised his hand and suggested the theater partner with educational institutions like the LaGuardia High School, in New York City, Yale School of Drama and to create grants to help send students to participate in the festival.

“We must put on productions next season,” he exclaimed, “because if we don’t, we’re gonna lose the theater.”

“I agree with you,” Gersten responded.

When asked about diversity, Gersten and Montaño said they’re thinking expansively about the term. They cited how many young people came to a recent performance by comedian Hasan Minhaj.

Looking at the theater’s role in producing his standup act, Gersten said, “How we define theater is open.”

The last question came from an audience member who appreciated a recent questionnaire that the festival posted online, but felt that he didn’t have enough context to answer it with any specificity.

“Otherwise it’s just aspirational,” he said.

“The aspirational part is important,” Montaño responded.

He and Gersten then said that the questions didn’t exist for solving, but for conversation; to begin a dialogue.

And indeed, after the town hall, most of the audience stayed in the space — either chatting with Gersten and Montaño, or continuing the conversation among each other.