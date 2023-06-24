In 1998, bad weather supposedly ruined an entire California wine vintage. Sommelier Matt Straus disagrees

My friend Valerie Locher has been a highly respected horticulturalist in the Berkshires for a long time, and she confirmed yesterday what we already know: we had a bit of a strange spring season.

I’ll leave it to the meteorologists and weather historians to say whether it was a little more inconsistent than most springs, mostly cool and very cool at night, with a few days of intense heat. The few days of smoke from the Canadian wildfires certainly felt like they put a surreal exclamation point on the season. I saw Valerie in her greenhouse right after the smoke. We agreed that we both felt a little weird, either from what we inhaled, or from something that the hazy days did to our minds, or both.

I paid a lot of attention to growing seasons when I lived in cities, but only because I worked so closely with wine. Each summer that I spent working in Los Angeles and San Francisco, buying wine and pulling corks in dining rooms, word would trickle in from France and Italy about how things were going in their important wine-growing regions. Also of course, in those cities, we would hear about Napa and Sonoma, though we often had a first-hand sense of what was mostly happening there. For most of the last 10 years in San Francisco, we were quite cognizant, when we showered and when we read stories about how much water it takes to raise a cow, that we had a string of drought vintages in Napa.

Lately, I have been thinking about how this summer marks the 25th anniversary of the California vintage that was more significant at the beginning of my wine work than any other has ever been.

In the late 1990s, the critic Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate newsletter, and the wine magazine Wine Spectator, both of which are still around, were gobbling the attention spans of wine drinkers and aficionados all over the country and beyond. I remember, like it was yesterday, the way 1997 was heralded as a vintage for the ages in Napa; not because it was the first friendly growing season that the region had ever known, but because it coincided with an early apex of the influence that a few wine critics were beginning to have with the drinking public.

The summer of 1997 was warm and relatively dry, and wrought wines that were in the stylistic wheelhouse of Parker and Wine Spectator. Those publications in those days loved to be able to reasonably suggest that red wines were inky, dark, rich, sappy, extravagant, luxurious, and explosive; descriptions derived from elevated sugar levels. Wineries all over Napa made cabernet sauvignons from their 1997 fruit that fit the bill perfectly. When I started working in the dining room at a (very great) restaurant in Los Angeles called Campanile in 2000, everyone was talking about 1997 Napa wines, and also 1997 Tuscan wines, where a warm season in Italy had also produced very ripe and unctuous wines, often also from cabernet sauvignon grapes.

Not until the years that followed, when I learned some of the most important lessons I have ever learned in wine, did I realize that the real gift would come with the following vintage, and the cabernets made in the 1998 vintage. Those wines were panned by the critics, more or less proportionately with the degree to which 1997 was hyped. 1998 had been cooler, and a little rainy, and by the time those wines arrived in the market in 2001, the same critics that had yodeled the praises of the 1997s, were banishing the 1998s to remainder bins, and depicting them as scrawny, lean and lifeless.

I was lucky to be working at Campanile, where the wine director was receiving generous allocations of top wines. After the reports about the 1998 vintage, and their chilling effect in the wine market, he felt that he could sell a number of top bottles, at cost, to employees. Not only did I have an opportunity to taste a handful of 1998s in their youth, when George opened a bottle at the end of a long night, but I was able to purchase several of them for my own future enjoyment.

Over the years, my early impression of the 1998s, which is that they were absolutely delicious — incredibly well-balanced, nuanced and full of acidity, has been borne out. In fact, while many fans of Napa cabernet have continued to observe the beneficent evolution of wines made from that maligned summer, they have also watched the hype of the 1997s dissipate, under the weight of their imbalance, like a sugar cube in warm water. The happenstance of those two vintages, in immediate succession, was an early lesson in the mysterious and sometimes magnificent patterns of the natural world.