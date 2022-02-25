Authors Guild Foundation launching 3-day festival of highly-regarded authors and thought leaders in September

LENOX — A new three-day festival featuring some of the nation’s most highly regarded authors and thought leaders is coming to the Berkshires Sept. 22-24.
The Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Festival, otherwise known as The WIT Festival, according to a press release form The Authors Guild Foundation, will bring together authors, academics, scientists, activists, book lovers and anyone interested in stimulating discourse, new ideas, and exploring potential solutions to challenging contemporary problems.
The inaugural festival’s conversations, panels and lectures will revolve around the theme of “Reimagining America,” the many ways we conceive of and experience the United States, including topics like social justice, climate change, identity, reimagining history, how the arts accelerate social movements, alternative Americas, the impacts of tech and artificial intelligence and visions for our future.
Confirmed speakers include authors Dan Brown, Linda Greenhouse, Elizabeth Kolbert and David Blight.
The festival, which will be held on the campus of Shakespeare & Company, is free and open to the public, allowing everyone to participate in the dialogue without barriers. Registration is required due to limited seating. Festival attendees will have the opportunity to interact with speakers in Q&A sessions, book signings and receptions. Dinners with speakers and additional special guests will be available for ticketed purchase. Members of the Authors Guild Foundation’s Giving Society are welcome to register for the event before public registration opens June 6. Visit authorsguild.org/wit-festival to be notified by email when registration opens, and to see the full event schedule as more speakers are confirmed.
Founded in 1912, the Authors Guild is the nation’s oldest and largest professional organization for published writers. It advocates for working writers to protect free speech, freedom of expression and authors’ copyrights, fights for fair contracts and authors’ ability to earn a livable wage, and provides a welcoming community for writers and translators of fiction, nonfiction, poetry and journalism. It also offers free programming to teach book authors about the business of writing and events that highlight the importance of a rich, diverse American literary culture and the authors that contribute to it through its educational and charitable arm, the Authors Guild Foundation.
The WIT Festival is co-sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle, the festival’s media sponsor. Other partners include Stonover Farm Bed and Breakfast and the Gateways Inn.