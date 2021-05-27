LEE — Outdoor seating, an overhauled kitchen, a fresh coat of paint and new curtains — those are the significant, six-figure upgrades Rob and Kristin Briggs poured into Bucky's Tavern while the coronavirus pandemic kept the popular pub closed for over a year.
When state mandates closed bars and eateries, the Lee couple decided to use the downtime to freshen up the establishment they opened nearly 20 years ago. Bucky's reopened in late March with business gradually picking up the past two months, according to Kristin Briggs.
"It's been amazing; people who have come back are impressed with our look," she said.
Located at 25 Consolati Way, across the street from Moe's Tavern, Bucky's has been a popular spot ever since in opened in a former laundromat in 2002.
The Briggs say the place was due for a makeover. When the state allowed restaurants to open up outside dining, the Briggs decided to put in outside seating.
"Until the governor allowed outside dining, we had a difficult time getting a patio approved because our property is in the [Housatonic River] flood plain," said Rob Briggs.
The enclosed patio, immediately to the right of the tavern, sits on a concrete slab, with a black and white striped awning covering six tables, each with seating for four people.
The 24-person outdoor seating area augments the unchanged 49-person capacity inside the freshly painted tavern.
Bucky's has 10 beers on tap at any one time, along with dozens of domestic and foreign bottled beer. The bartenders also can serve up mixed drinks and a selection of fine wines.
Rob Briggs says his tavern compliments what Moe's Tavern has to offer.
"If people come and want a craft beer, we send them to Moe's; if they ask for a Budweiser at Moe's, Josh sends them here," Briggs said referring to Moe's owner Josh Cohen.
"Josh is a good guy and we get along," he added.
The Briggs say the kitchen was the most expensive part of the renovations with new deep fryers, new oven and other equipment upgrades.
Menu wise, Bucky's still offers several kinds of burger and chicken sandwiches, homemade soups and chili, along with fresh potato salad and cole slaw. The tavern's signature item is the Bucky's Burger; a quarter-pound beef patty topped with ham, American cheese and sautéed onions on a roll, served with fries.
New from the kitchen is Krispy Krunchy Chicken, a Louisiana-based chain of southern-fried, Cajun-flavored poultry. The Briggs say the chicken has been a hit with the grab-and-go lunch crowd. The chicken is also made to order, especially for the dinner patrons.
"We do a lot of take-out chicken," Kristin Briggs said.
"Which we cook to order to keep it fresh," added her husband.
Not surprising, Krispy Krunchy Chicken has been well received at Moe's Tavern, which doesn't served food.
"People from Moe's will come for our chicken and take it back with them," Kristin said.