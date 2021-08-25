The Details: GB Eats, a family-owned and operated restaurant for over 20 years, makes homemade meals from scratch, including breakfast, lunch and dinner with a variety of homemade desserts. This upscale diner also has a full liquor license (cocktails, beer, wine and boozy milkshakes) and a full-service coffee bar that offers everything for a cup of brewed joe to lattes and cappuccinos.
The breakfast menu, which is served all day, every day, ranges from "The Basic" ($9), a plate of two eggs, any style, with the choice of an extra thick cut bacon, house-made maple apple sausage patty, savory sausage link or Canadian bacon served with mixed greens or home fries and a side of Berkshire Mountain Bakery toast, to items such as churro beignets ($7.50); fried chicken and waffles ($14) and crab cake benedict ($14). There's also a selection of breakfast bowls and sweeter items, such as French toast, buttermilk pancakes and Belgium waffles.
Lunch and dinner items include a variety of salads, such as roasted vegetable salad ($14) made with roasted butternut squash, brussels sprouts, parsnips, mixed greens topped with feta cheese and roasted pepitas tossed in a maple balsamic dressing, as well a number of sandwiches and burgers.
What we dined on: On a recent weekend, my son, Isaac, 16, and I spent a Saturday visiting art galleries in Lenox and Great Barrington. After the galleries, we made our typical stops in Great Barrington, at Robin's Candy Shop and at Yellow House Books, before deciding to dine at GB Eats. It was a busy day (summer camp pick up and drop off was happening), but the hostess sat us immediately, as there was one booth for two available in the restaurant. (There's also al fresco seating available out behind the building.)
As a person who will eat breakfast foods for breakfast, lunch or dinner, I obviously opted for a breakfast item. But this time, I ordered outside of my comfort zone of eggs and pancakes and chose the polenta bowl ($12) — pan fried polenta, mushrooms, caramelized onions, crumbled bacon, two poached eggs, pesto and shaved Parmesan. Isaac opted for a more traditional lunch item, "The Classic Burger" ($15), a 1/2 pound steak burger, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a brioche roll with a side of hand-cut fries. We were not disappointed with our selections.
What we can't get enough of: If you're a breakfast person, or just there for breakfast, I highly recommend the French toast ($9), three slices of challah bread dipped in egg batter and the buttermilk pancakes ($9), three pancakes that can be made with chocolate chips or blueberries upon request ($1 more). Both dishes are served with local maple syrup, butter and house-made fruit compote and whipped cream is available upon request.
Final bite: For those 21 and over (and with a designated driver), I suggest trying a boozy milkshake. On a subsequent visit, prior to a show, a tried the salted caramel milkshake ($10) made with bourbon and found it complimented my plate of buttermilk pancakes quite nicely.