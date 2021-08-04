The Details: Haflinger Haus Restaurant, Tavern and Inn is an Austrian-American restaurant opened in 2012 by Adams businessman Donald Sommers and his family within the historic home of Edward J. Noble, an attorney for the L. L. Brown Paper Co. The two-story Greek Revival was later owned by his son, Robert J. Noble, president of Greylock National Bank. Since 1960, the building has been operated as a nursing home and as a hotel.
Sommers named the restaurant and inn (there are six unique rooms on the second floor) after his beloved Austrian Haflinger horses, which he also raises on a farm in town. Photographs of the horses and others taken during Sommers' many trips to his family's homeland, make up much of the restaurant and tavern decor. Seating is spread throughout the main floor of the historic house, which retains its original layout, wooden floors and fireplaces — all which lend toward its welcoming and cozy atmosphere. Seating is also available, weather permitting, in the restaurant's biergarten.
The restaurant and tavern offer a menu filled with dishes inspired by or directly from Sommers' grandmother and his Austrian heritage. Among the entrees are two types of schnitzel (chicken and veal), kasespatzle (Swiss cheese and Haus spätzle), Ungarisches Gulasch with nockerin (Hungarian goulash), and schweinshaxe mit apfel sauerkraut und spätzle (slow-roasted Munich-style pork shank). The menu is rounded out with fish and chips, a black bean burger, a New York strip steak, chicken Parmesan, baked haddock and shrimp scampi.
What we dined on: The Haflinger Haus is one of our go-to family favorites. On this particular evening, our daughter, Michaela, opted to attend a SteepleCats game with friends, so only three Huberdeaus — myself, my husband, Robert, and Isaac, our 16-year-old — dined al fresco in the biergarten. Rob and I typically order schnitzel, which are hand-pounded, lightly breaded and pan fried. He orders the Haehnchen (chicken) Schnitzel ($20.95) and I order the wiener (veal) schnitzel ($22.95). The portions are generous and are served with haus-made spätzle, braised red cabbage (like my Austrian/Italian grandmother used to make) and the vegetable of the night. Isaac always orders the chicken Parmesan atop spaghetti, which he says is one of the best in the area (he would know, as he's tried just about every offering in the county.) When Michaela eats out with us, she always orders the goulash.
Final bite: When I do order something different, it's either the fish and chips ($16.95) or the special of the day, such as a New England lobster roll (Maine style).