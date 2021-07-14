The Details: The Old Mill has been a destination-dining experience for more than 40 years with experienced staff preparing and serving a wide variety of appetizers, entrees and desserts to please any taste.
Chef/owner Terry Moore offers contemporary New England cuisine in the one-time 1700s grist mill; a rustic, yet elegant setting, that is quintessential Berkshires.
The main courses feature seasonal, as well as year-round, favorites that range from vegetable-only dishes to beef, seafood, pork and lamb chops. Service is dine-in, on a first come, first served basis with reservations only for parties of five or more people. A take-out menu is available on The Old Mill’s website.
On the Saturday night my wife, Carla, and I visited the very popular restaurant, we arrived around 5:30 p.m. and managed to get the last table available — 30 minutes after The Old Mill opened.
What we dined on: My go-to dinner at Old Mill is the panko-crusted rainbow trout with lemon-caper butter sauce, atop a bed of basmati rice and string beans just plucked from the vine ($32). Old Mill is one of the few restaurants I have found that serve trout, and if I do find it, the item is usually a special for that night.
Carla went with the New York angus 10-ounce strip steak classic poivre with mashed Yukon gold potatoes ($42).
The prices, for the Berkshires, matched the portions, service and atmosphere one comes to expect from elegant dining.
We did start with soup as an appetizer; I chose the potato-leek topped with diced scallions. Carla opted for the onion soup gratinee that she said had the right amount of cheese and onions, and wasn’t salty.
Other items we love: Neither of us finished our dinner (we took the leftovers home) only because we had to save room from Old Mill’s scrumptious desserts. I went back to the specials and chose the flourless almond cake with brandied apricot compote and crème fraîche ($10). Carla went for what she considers Old Mill’s signature third course, profiteroles au chocolat, French pastry puffs filled with ice cream and topped with a chocolate sauce.
Final bite: While dining out can be for any occasion, Carla and I find ourselves at The Old Mill celebrating birthdays (I turned 60 on Tuesday), graduations and other special events. Up next? Our 31st wedding anniversary on Aug. 11. Table for two, please.