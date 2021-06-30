Recipe for success: Fried chicken is easy to make, but not easy to get right. The Village Fryer, in Adams, does just that. The take-out restaurant, located in the same building as the Viking Pub, reopened in May under new ownership and has slowly built up a menu that not only features fried chicken thighs and drumsticks — traditional, honey orange zest or Cajun style — but also includes burgers, hot dogs, fried seafood, grilled cheese, wings by the dozen, chicken tenders and nuggets, and a variety of new items including empanadas, potato balls, plantain chips, cocktail crab claws, yellow rice, baked beans, sweet fried cornmeal with cheese filling and Bacalao salad — salted codfish covered in olive oil, green and red peppers and onions over yuca.
The recent addition of online-ordering makes perusing the growing menu a simple task. Service is fast and friendly, with pickup and delivery options available. Summer hours are 2 to 8 p.m., Tuesday; noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; noon to 9 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.
What we can’t get enough of: My family loves the fried chicken, which always has crispy skin and moist, tender meat without being too greasy. Thighs and drumsticks are available as 2, 4, 6 or 8 pieces. The 6- and 8-piece options include the choice of two sides: coleslaw, baked beans or macaroni and cheese. An 8-piece meal with two sides ($22) and a few other menu items feeds my family of four and provides leftovers for lunch. We’ve yet to try the new “Chicken Family Pack” ($39.99) that includes 8 pieces of fried chicken, 10 chicken tenders, coleslaw and the choice of macaroni and cheese or baked beans.
Order the baklava ($2.50 per piece) when it’s available — its flaky layers and sweet filling are worth the extra calories.
Other items we love: We fill out the rest of the order with items that we each like. Beef empanadas ($2.50 each) are another family favorite. They’re a crispy and flavorful treat. Another favorite, of my son, is the classic cheeseburger ($6.50), which for an extra $1 comes with fries that don’t seem to last longer than the trip from the kitchen to the dining room table. Yellow rice ($4.50 for a small side) and collard greens ($8.50 for a large side) and the 4-piece cocktail crab claws ($4.50) typically round out our order.
Final bite: Being picky about fried chicken, I often find it to be too greasy or too dry or not crisp enough. Or, when I find a fried chicken I like, with that near-perfect combination of crisp skin and moist, tender meat — I’m often disappointed on the next visit when the fried chicken is of a different quality. That’s not the case with The Village Fryer, which serves up the same crispy-skinned, tender fried chicken every time.