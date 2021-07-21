The Details: Indie folk rockers Kevin Morby and Waxahatchee roll into North Adams on Friday, July 23, for a concert on Joe's Field at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.
"Where Waxahatchee is sun-kissed, Morby is dusk-laden; warm with a wistful edge that “consistently captures the bittersweet feeling of a sunset," says Pitchfork.com.
Waxahatchee (Katie Crutchfield) released her critically acclaimed album "Saint Cloud" in Spring 2020, while the world was shutting down. Dubbed “a vivid modern classic of folk and Americana” by Pitchfork, she is finally taking her album on the road.
Morby, who released his sixth album, "Sundowner," in October 2020, is known for "melding lyrical mastery and rootsy production into serene folk-rock that reveals an old head on young shoulders."
Happening elsewhere: Live music returns to HilLo, 55 Union St., North Adams, 8 p.m., Friday, July 23, with a performance by The CJ Field Band with the Pawn Shop Saints. Tickets are $21 and can be purchased online at hilonorthadams.com.
The Foundry, 2 Harris St., West Stockbridge, hosts award-winning banjoist, fiddler, singer and ethnomusicologist Jake Blount, 7 p.m., Friday, July 23, and The Fremonts, who blend Americana music and storytelling with a cabaret aesthetic, 7 p.m., Saturday, July 24. More information and tickets for both shows are available at thefoundryws.com.
Nashville’s Erin Rae stops by Tourists, 915 State Road, North Adams, 8 p.m., Saturday, July 24, with her band on their way to play the Newport Folk Festival, before heading out on tour with Dawes. Admission is free, but space is limited.
Bang On A Can gallery concerts are taking place 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 pm., daily through June 30 at Mass MoCA. Gallery concerts are included with admission.
Coming up: LOUD Weekend returns to Mass MoCA July 30 and 31. Weekend highlights include Bang on a Can All-Stars performing Terry Riley’s "Autodreamographical Tales." For the full schedule, visit massmoca.org/event/bang-on-a-can-loud-weekend-2021. Tickets are $95 in advance, $105, week of and $150, preferred. Other upcoming concerts at Mass MoCA: Adeline, 8 pm., Aug. 7; Skip Marley with Ivy Sole , 8 p.m., Aug. 14; Lido Pimienta, 8 p.m., Aug. 20; The Roots, 8 p.m., Aug. 22.
The 18th annual Dalton Folk Festival, formerly the Sugar Hill Folk Festival, will take place 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Dalton Community Recreation Center 400 Main St., Dalton. Events include a songwriting workshop from 10 a.m. to noon; Writers in the Round with Bernice Lewis, Aimee Van Dyne an Melissa Brinton from noon to 1 p.m.; and a concert with Bernice Lewis, Cliff Eberhard and Cosy Sheridan from 4 to 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair. More information, call 413-684-0260.