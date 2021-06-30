G51 Hostile Terrain

“Hostile Terrain” opens at Gallery 51 on Friday as part of the North Adams First Friday and as the first event of DownStreet Art 2021.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MEGAN HALEY

ART

First of the season

FRIDAY, JULY 1

Opening reception, 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, July 1, for MCLA Gallery 51's 'Hostile Terrain,' part of a multisite, interactive exhibition examining violence at the U.S. border. Opening is the first event of DownStreet Art 2021.

mclahostileterrain.com

PERFORMANCE

Old friends join musical forces

SATURDAY, JULY 3

Tony Award-winning actress Cady Huffman and award-winning jazz bassist Mary Ann McSweeney come together to perform "It Was A Very Good Year," 7 p.m., Saturday, July 3, at The Foundry in Stockbridge.

thefoundryws.com

MUSIC

Concert series debut

MONDAY, JULY 5

PS21's chamber music concert series, House Blend, debuts 8 p.m. Monday, July 5, with a program curated by pianist Alan Feinberg performed by musicians Miranda Cuckson, Matt Haimovitz, Matthew Gold, and Geoffrey Burleson. 

PS21chatham.org 