ART
First of the season
FRIDAY, JULY 1
Opening reception, 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, July 1, for MCLA Gallery 51's 'Hostile Terrain,' part of a multisite, interactive exhibition examining violence at the U.S. border. Opening is the first event of DownStreet Art 2021.
PERFORMANCE
Old friends join musical forces
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Tony Award-winning actress Cady Huffman and award-winning jazz bassist Mary Ann McSweeney come together to perform "It Was A Very Good Year," 7 p.m., Saturday, July 3, at The Foundry in Stockbridge.
MUSIC
Concert series debut
MONDAY, JULY 5
PS21's chamber music concert series, House Blend, debuts 8 p.m. Monday, July 5, with a program curated by pianist Alan Feinberg performed by musicians Miranda Cuckson, Matt Haimovitz, Matthew Gold, and Geoffrey Burleson.