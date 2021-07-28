LITERARY FUN
Read 'Moby-Dick Aloud'
THURSDAY, JULY 29
The “Moby-Dick” Read-a-thon returns to Herman Melville’s Arrowhead, 780 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, July 29 - Aug. 3. Volunteers will read aloud, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., each day. Suggested $5 donation.
FESTIVAL
Listen to folk music
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
Head down to the 18th annual Dalton Folk Festival, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Dalton CRA, 400 Main St., Dalton. 10 a.m. to noon, songwriting workshop; noon to 1 p.m., “Writers in the Round”; 4 to 7 p.m., concert. Free.
413-684-0260
CONCERT
Celebrate Black Voices
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
Barrington Stage Company kicks off a week-long celebration of local Black artists with the Brownskin Band performing their favorite soul, funk and R&B songs. Show starts at 6 p.m., Tartell Family Outdoor Stage, Polish Community Club, Linden and Center streets, Pittsfield. Free. Reservations required.