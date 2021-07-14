FILM
Screening on the lawn
FRIDAY, JULY 16
Arrive early to secure a socially distant spot on the lawn of TurnPark Art Space in Stockbridge. Film starts at 8 p.m. Bring your own chair/blanket to enjoy the film "Aggie," the story of art collector and philanthropist Agnes Gund's life. Advance tickets required. Rain date: Sunday, July 18.
FAMILY FUN
Celebrate with Joe
SATURDAY, JULY 17
Celebrate community and Mass MoCA's mission – instilled by founding director Joe Thompson – to champion artists and art-making in all forms. Free admission for Berkshires/Oklahoma residents with ID, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, July 17. North Adams.
ILLUSTRATED LECTURE
Tuesday Talk
TUESDAY, JULY 20
Illustrated lecture, 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, by author Amy Sohn at Ventfort Hall in Lenox, about her book, "The Man Who Hated Women: Sex, Censorship and Civil Liberties in the Gilded Age,” the overlooked tale of Anthony Comstock, anti-vice activist, U. S. Postal Inspector, and enemy of Gilded Age women. Reservations required for in-person talk. Available over Zoom.