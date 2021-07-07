T-17-21 SisypheanCircle 8-14-17sm.jpg

The Sisyphean Circle 8-14-17, by John Van Alstine is one of several sculptures by the artist on view at Chesterwood.

 Photo provided by Chesterwood

ART

Opening reception

FRIDAY, JULY 9

Celebrate the opening of Tipping the Balance: Contemporary Sculpture by John Van Alstine at Chesterwood, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 9, with an opening reception and talk by curator Caroline M. Welsh.  Event is free but pre-registration required. Rain or shine. 

chesterwood.org

FAMILY FUN

Make a dragon egg

SATURDAY, JULY 10

"Land of Enchantment," an outdoor sculpture show at the Norman Rockwell Museum, opens Saturday, July 10. Vote for your favorite sculptures from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; find fairies, make a dragon egg; meet the sculptors. Free with admission.

nrm.org

PERFORMANCE

Drink tea with the Drag Hatter

SUNDAY, JULY 11

Join local drag legend Boxxa Vine for an Alice in Wonderland-themed tea party and performance in Naumkeag's Chinese Garden. Family-friendly shows at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; adults only at 3 p.m. Tickets required.

thetrustees.org/place/naumkeag