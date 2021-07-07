ART
Opening reception
FRIDAY, JULY 9
Celebrate the opening of Tipping the Balance: Contemporary Sculpture by John Van Alstine at Chesterwood, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 9, with an opening reception and talk by curator Caroline M. Welsh. Event is free but pre-registration required. Rain or shine.
FAMILY FUN
Make a dragon egg
SATURDAY, JULY 10
"Land of Enchantment," an outdoor sculpture show at the Norman Rockwell Museum, opens Saturday, July 10. Vote for your favorite sculptures from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; find fairies, make a dragon egg; meet the sculptors. Free with admission.
PERFORMANCE
Drink tea with the Drag Hatter
SUNDAY, JULY 11
Join local drag legend Boxxa Vine for an Alice in Wonderland-themed tea party and performance in Naumkeag's Chinese Garden. Family-friendly shows at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; adults only at 3 p.m. Tickets required.