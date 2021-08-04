PERFORMANCE
Watch a cabaret
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
Join Mill City Productions for "It's About Time," a summer cabaret featuring 17 performers from around the Northeast. Show starts at 8 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish in North Adams. Tickets available at door for a pay-what-you-can donation. Masks required.
CAR SHOW
Check out vintage rides
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
Classic cars take over the south side of Main Street in North Adams, 4 to 8 p.m., during the city's August First Friday event. A taste of what's to come when Motorama Car Show returns to the downtown Aug. 28, 2022.
FREE DAY
Explore the museum
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
Explore the newly reopened second floor of the Berkshire Museum (and the rest of the museum, too!) for free on Sunday thanks to the Highland Street Foundation. The no-cost admission is part of the foundation's August Adventures. Reservations and face masks required.